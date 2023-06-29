Explosive Growth: Global Tissue Paper Market Size to Cross $135.51 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR of 6.48%

Kansas City, MO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Tissue Paper Market By Application (Commercial And Household), By Product Type (Bath & Toilet Tissues, Facial Tissue, Wipes, Paper Towel, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Tissue Paper Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 82 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 135.51 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.48% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Tissue Paper? How big is the Tissue Paper Industry?

Tissue Paper Market Coverage & Overview:

Tissue paper is simply referred to as tissue. It is lightweight paper and can be made using recycled paper pulp. It is an extremely versatile consumer product that is available in different formats serving specific functions. However, the main application of tissue paper is to help individuals achieve a degree of cleanliness or sanitation in either their neighboring surroundings or to maintain personal hygiene . The primary properties of tissue paper include thickness, brightness, absorbency, appearance, comfort, stretch, and bulk. Some common types of tissues available in the commercial market are table napkins, toilet paper, wrapping tissue, paper towels, facial tissues, feminine hygiene tissue and many more. The tissue paper industry players can expect a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/tissue-paper-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 215+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Tissue Paper Market: Growth Dynamics

The global tissue paper market is projected to grow owing to an increasing consumer awareness rate along with rapid urbanization. Tissue paper is extensively used in developed countries when compared to other nations. In addition to this, consumption patterns indicate that urban populations are more likely to spend on tissue papers for various purposes. Thus, a growing urbanization rate is indicative of the expanding consumer base which in the future is likely to turn into active users of tissue papers. Moreover, changes in lifestyle habits as the focus is shifting rapidly toward achieving comfort and convenience will further drive the market expansion. Tissue papers are known to be excellent providers of both crucial aspects.

The growing hospitality sector along with the healthcare industry is propelling tissue consumption at a high rate. Units such as hotels, restaurants, and commercial establishments are known to be significant consumers of tissue papers as they are used to maintain cleanliness and basic hygiene in the facility premises. Other factors such as growing product innovation rate, expansion in emerging economies, collaboration with commercial centers, and rising sales revenue through online or e-commerce portals could lead to higher market growth.

The tissue paper industry is expected to register certain growth restrictions due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials used in tissue paper production. This is particularly applicable to wood pulp and recycled paper. Moreover, increasing competition from sustainable alternate solutions such as hand dryers, bidets, and electronic devices along with the influence of traditional and cultural practices can impact demand for tissue.

The development of eco-friendly tissue papers could deliver better results while intense competition within the industry may challenge market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/tissue-paper-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 82 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 135.51 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.48% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Sofidel Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Essity AB, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Cascades Inc., Kruger Products L.P., Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), Metsä Tissue, WEPA Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Orchids Paper Products Company, C&S Paper Co., Ltd., Resolute Forest Products Inc., Wausau Paper Corp., Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A. (ICT), Vinda International Holdings Limited, Paper Source International (PSI), Nova Tissue, Cellynne Holdings, LLC, Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL), Cartiera di Pietramelara S.p.A., and Lucart Group. Key Segment By Application, By Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Tissue Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global tissue paper market is segmented based on application, product type, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into commercial and household. The former segment is inclusive of public places such as cafes and restaurants. It also encompasses office places. The market share for the commercial segment is significantly higher than the household segment. Hotels, cafes, and restaurants are obligated to provide visitors with a hygienic place to spend their time and enjoy the services provided. Every eatery, including small outlets to premium restaurants, is supposed to keep tissues during food service activities. Moreover, corporate consumption of tissues has grown at a rapid rate due to the growing demand for hand and facial tissues. The residential segment is expected to grow at a steady rate and demand for biodegradable tissues is projected to rise in the coming years. As per official estimates, producing tissue papers using virgin pulp leads to the emission of 30% more green gasses when compared to tissue paper production using recycled waste paper.

Based on product type, the tissue paper industry is divided into bath & toilet tissues, facial tissues, wipes, paper towels, and others. The highest CAGR was observed in the bath & toilet tissues segment in 2022 driven by the large consumption of toilet tissues for bathroom sanitation purposes. Moreover, the increase in tourism, domestic and international, has caused higher demand for disposable personal care products across hotels. Facial tissues and paper towels are growing at a steady pace due to high demand for these products in urban regions as pollution rate across the globe is on the rise. Moreover, the demand for baby wipes has increased due to a higher number of births in the last few years. India registered more than 23 million births in 2022. Factors such as ease of use and convenience offered by wipes and other forms of tissue paper are the main reasons for the higher growth rate.

The global Tissue Paper market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Commercial

Household

By Product Type

Bath & Toilet Tissues

Facial Tissue

Wipes

Paper Towel

Others

Browse the full “Tissue Paper Market By Application (Commercial And Household), By Product Type (Bath & Toilet Tissues, Facial Tissue, Wipes, Paper Towel, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tissue-paper-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Tissue Paper market include -

Sofidel Group

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Essity AB

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Cascades Inc.

Kruger Products L.P.

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP)

Metsä Tissue

WEPA Group

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Orchids Paper Products Company

C&S Paper Co. Ltd.

Resolute Forest Products Inc.

Wausau Paper Corp.

Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A. (ICT)

Vinda International Holdings Limited

Paper Source International (PSI)

Nova Tissue

Cellynne Holdings LLC

Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL)

Cartiera di Pietramelara S.p.A.

Lucart Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global tissue paper market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.48% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global tissue paper market size was valued at around USD 82 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 135.51 billion, by 2030.

The tissue paper market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing emphasis on personal hygiene and cleanliness

Based on application segmentation, the commercial was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product type segmentation, bath & toilet tissues was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/tissue-paper-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Tissue Paper industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Tissue Paper Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Tissue Paper Industry?

What segments does the Tissue Paper Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Tissue Paper Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Product Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7263

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Dominance:

The global tissue paper market is projected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The high growth rate is a result of rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China and India along with a growing consumer awareness rate and rising disposable income. These countries along with nations such as South Korea and Japan are filled with numerous domestic players which assist in the greater sale of tissue paper. Moreover, increasing tourism in Malaysia, Thailand, Bangkok, Australia, and other Asian nations is likely to drive higher consumption of tissue variants in the regional market. North America is a significant global tissue paper market share holder. The region is characterized by a strong focus on hygiene, convenience, and premium quality products. There is a growing segment for sustainable and eco-friendly tissue products.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2021, Renova, a Portugal-based leading producer of tissue papers, launched a new range of products called Divine Toilet Paper. This variant is eco-friendly and targets the growing group of environment-thinking consumers. The product offers superior softness and comfort as the company has invested heavily in research & development before launching the product

In March 2023, Bounty, the paper towel brand of Procter & Gamble, launched the new version of their Quicker Picker Upper paper towels. The brand describes the new addition to showcase a superior structure with flexible strength. Bouty claims that consumers will be able to use less product even for the most unpleasant and uncleaned dirty spot

In July 2022, Essity launched its Zewa in the German market. It is the company’s first straw toilet paper product

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/tissue-paper-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Market By Application (Small Appliances, Industrial, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Goods, And Others), By Product (LCD Graphic Drivers, LCD Character Drivers, And LCD Segment Drivers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-crystal-display-lcd-market

Orotic Aciduria Market By Drug Type (Uridine Monophosphate, Cytidine Monophosphate, And Others), By Type (Type II And Type I), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/orotic-aciduria-market

Recording Chart Paper Market By Application (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, And Clinics), By Type (Ambulatory / EMS Recording Charts For Defibrillators, Cardiology Monitoring Recording Chart Papers, Ultrasound / OB-GYN Recording Chart Papers, And Fetal Monitoring Recording Chart Papers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/recording-chart-paper-market-size

Hydraulic Cab Tilt System Market By Component (Sensors, Hydraulic Cylinders, Control Valves, Hydraulic Power Units, And Others), By Vehicle Type (Agriculture Machinery, Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, And Others), By End-User (Aftermarket And Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydraulic-cab-tilt-system-market-size

Curtains And Window Blinds Market By Product (Window Blinds, Curtain & Drapes, Window Shades, Connected, And Solar Screens), By Material (PVC, Cotton, Metal, Wood, And Polyester), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/curtains-and-window-blinds-market-size

Massage Pillow Market By End-User (Housework People, Sedentary Population, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), By Type (Kneading, With Hyperthermia, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/massage-pillow-market-size

Solvent-Based Adhesives Market By End-User (Medical, Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, And Woodworking), By Chemistry (Chloroprene Rubber, Polyurethane, And Synthesized Rubber), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/solvent-based-adhesives-market-size

Industrial Clay Market By Application (Rubber, Paints, Catalyst, Cement, Ceramics, Refractories, And Others), By Type (Chlorite, Illite, Smectite, Kaolin, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-clay-market-size

Hard Candy Market By Application (Drug Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores), By Flavor (Caramel Hard Candy, Mint Hard Candy, Chocolate Hard Candy, Fruit Hard Candy, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hard-candy-market

China FeNO Testing Market By Indication (Chronic Respiratory Symptoms, Eosinophilic Airway Inflammation, COPD With Mixed Inflammatory Phenotype, Atopic Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Eosinophilic Bronchitis, Corticosteroid Responsiveness, And Others), By Type (Nitric Oxide Standalone Monitor, Nitric Oxide Handheld Monitor, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Tender, And Online Sales), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/china-feno-testing-market-size

Aragonite Market By Application (Construction, Aquariums, Agriculture, And Gemstone Cutting), By Type (Stone And Stand), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aragonite-market-size

Honeysuckle Market By Type (Honeysuckle Vines, Trumpet Honeysuckle, Japanese Honeysuckle, And Honeysuckle Shrub), By Source (Organic And Conventional), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, And Food & Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Supermarkets, And Hypermarkets), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/honeysuckle-market-size

Invertase Market By Source (Plant-Based And Microorganism-Based), By End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online, And Direct Selling), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/invertase-market-size

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market By End-User (Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Food, Oil & Gas, Food, Construction, And Others), By Type (Type A, Type B, Type C, And Type D), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market

Middle East And Africa Medical Grade Silicone Market By Application (Medical Devices, Prosthetics, Orthopedic Components, Contact Lenses, Medical Tapes, And Others), By Type (Gels, Medical Coatings, Medical Adhesives, Liquid Silicone Rubbers (LSR), And Others), And By Country - Regional & Country Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/middle-east-and-africa-medical-grade-silicone-market-size

Syringe Trays Market By Application (Polyvinyl Chloride Syringe Trays, Polystyrene Syringe Trays, Polypropylene Syringe Trays, And Polyethylene Syringe Trays), By Type (Pharmaceuticals, Veterinary Laboratories, Hospitals, Food Laboratories, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/syringe-trays-market-size

Smart Bullets Market By Type (Guided And Self-Guided Smart Bullets), By Application (Naval, Land, And Airborne), By Component (Microchips, Sensors, Actuators, And Others), By Caliber (More Than 0.50 Caliber And Less Than 0.50 Caliber), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-bullets-market-size

Galvanic Isolation Market By Data Range (Above 75 Mbps, 25-75 Mbps, And 25 Mbps), By Channel (Two Channels, Four Channels, Six Channels, Eight Channels, And Others), By Isolation Type (Giant Magnetoresistive, Magnetic Coupling, And Capacitive Coupling), By Sales Channel (Online Retail And Direct Sales), By Vertical (Transportation, Energy & Utility, Manufacturing, Industrial, Public, Healthcare, And Telecom Sectors), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/galvanic-isolation-market-size

Potato Flavor Market By Application (Soups, Snacks, And Dressing), By Type (Artificial Flavors, Natural Flavors, And Organic Flavors), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/potato-flavor-market

Oral Spray Market By Application (Skincare Products, Medicine, Nutraceuticals, Cannabis & CBD Products, And Others), By Type (Drug Oral Spray And Daily Oral Care Spray), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oral-spray-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?