INE Selected as 2023 Training Industry Top 20 Leader, Recognized as 2023 SC Media Excellence Award Finalist

Cary, NC, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , the global leader in hands-on IT training, has been selected by Training Industry as a Top 20 Training Company for its Online Learning Library. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2023 Training Industry Top Online Learning Libraries Companies list was based on criteria including:

Breadth and quality of courses, features, and capabilities

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the online learning library market

Client and user representation

Business performance and growth

“The companies chosen for this year’s Top Online Learning Library list feature strong, comprehensive solutions and a wise array of quality courses within their libraries,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies offer impressive tools, assessments and advanced technologies for better and more accurate learning pathways to better the learning experience and keep engagement high.”

INE has also been recognized as a 2023 SC Award finalist in the Excellence Award category for Best Professional Certification Program, and Best IT-Security Related Training Program. Finalists were selected by a panel of industry leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education. Winners will be announced during SC Awards Week, scheduled to begin on August 21, 2023.

“Both the strategies and technologies embodied by our entrants captured the exceptional innovation of the cybersecurity sector this year,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “Entrants represented our industry’s top-tier products, individuals, and firms. This year’s list of finalists reflects both the robustness and agility of solutions used by network defenders to protect assets within an always shifting threat landscape.”

“We are proud to see our immersive learning platform recognized as an industry leader,,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “At INE we know that our customers require training that helps their organizations reduce risk and drive business productivity. We take pride in continuing to be at the forefront of the cybersecurity training.”

For more than two decades, INE has been a trusted training partner to Fortune 500 companies around the world. Using proven hands-on training methods, INE continues to revolutionize the Information Technology training sector. INE’s robust learning catalog includes an industry-leading suite of hands-on labs, 23,000+ on-demand videos across Cyber Security, Cloud, Networking, Data Science, and DevOps, as well as study guides, quizzes, projects, and industry-leading certifications, including the newly released Enterprise Defense Administrator (eEDA) .

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

