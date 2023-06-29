Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Power Management Solutions to Push Super Junction MOSFET Market past US$ 8.2 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global super junction MOSFET industry size is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 3.2 billion in 2023. It is estimated to surpass US$ 8.2 billion by 2033. The market is projected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) mentions that, in the historical period between 2018 and 2022, the market witnessed a decent CAGR of 13.4%.

The super junction MOSFET market has experienced significant growth and is expected to continue growing through 2033. Factors such as the integration of renewable energy, electric vehicles, and industrial automation have increased the demand for energy-efficient power electronics, which are major drivers of market growth.

Super junction MOSFETs are widely used in power electronics applications. These include switch mode power supplies (SMPS), motor drives, renewable energy systems, automotive electronics, lighting systems, and high-power industrial applications. These devices enable efficient power conversion, voltage regulation, and high-frequency switching.

Super junction MOSFETs have several advantages over conventional MOSFETs. These result in lower dynamic resistance, reduced power losses, and improved overall system efficiency. They also have a higher breakdown voltage, so they can handle higher currents flowing through them. These advantages make super junction MOSFETs attractive for a variety of high-power and high-voltage applications.

Researchers are exploring new device architectures beyond super junction structures. This includes new designs such as FinFETs, nanowire transistors, and advanced packaging techniques such as chip-on-chip or chip-on-wafer configurations. These architectures improve electric field control, lower on-resistance, and improve performance.

Manufacturing process advances such as advanced lithography techniques, precision etching, and material deposition methods will enable smaller feature sizes and tighter control of device parameters. These processes contribute to the development of high-performance power devices with increased efficiency, reduced losses, and improved reliability.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

In terms of application, the power supply category is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. The United Kingdom super junction MOSFETs market is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. China's super junction MOSFETs market is likely to witness a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. The United States is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.4 billion by 2033. It is also projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2023 to 2033.

of . The market is projected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033.

“The need for energy-efficient solutions is a key driver of the super junction MOSFET market. As industry and consumers strive to reduce power consumption and improve energy management, super junction MOSFETs are gaining traction due to their low on-resistance and low switching losses, resulting in improved overall power efficiency. This trend is expected to continue through 2033.” – says a lead analyst at Persistence Market Research (PMR)



Who is Winning?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IceMOS Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co Ltd, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are the leading players in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions and mergers to strengthen worldwide market share and expand in developing and established local markets are among the key approaches of industry participants. Key strategic initiatives also include vertical integration across the organization.

The super junction MOSFET market is highly consolidated, with leading manufacturers accounting for most of the overall market share.

A few other companies are forming collaborations and strategic partnerships with local firms and research organizations to share expertise, knowledge, and resources. This would let them develop advanced technologies and expand their product offerings.

For instance,

In June 2021 , Japan-based electronics company Mitsubishi Electric launched its industrial T-SERIES 2.0 kV IGBT modules.

, Japan-based electronics company Mitsubishi Electric launched its industrial T-SERIES 2.0 kV IGBT modules. In February 2018, Infineon Technologies AG introduced EconoDual 3 IGBT module with an integrated shunt to decrease system costs.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the super junction MOSFET market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

Super junction MOSFET market by type (high voltage super junction MOSFET, low voltage super junction MOSFET) by technology (conventional power MOSFET, multiple epitaxy technology, deep trench technology) by material (substrate material, transition/oxide layer, electrode material, others) by application (lighting supply, power supply, display devices, others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) 2022 to 2032

