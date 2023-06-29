The Rise of Xanthan Gum in the United States: 6.7% CAGR Forecasts a Prosperous Future | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Growing Demand for Minimally Processed Ingredients Propels the Xanthan Gum Market, Forecasted to Reach US$ 1,754.8 Million by 2033.



The xanthan gum market is poised for remarkable growth during the forecast period 2023 to 2033, with a projected CAGR of 6.6%. This industry is set to expand significantly, driven by the escalating demand for minimally processed ingredients across various sectors.

In the baking industry, the usage of additives has witnessed a substantial surge, leading to increased adoption of xanthan gum. This versatile ingredient is employed to modify the rheology and texture of aqueous solutions, offering flexibility and enhancing product quality.

Being water-soluble and comprised of high molecular weight polysaccharides, xanthan gum serves several crucial functions in food systems. It helps form gel structures, increase viscosity, form a protective film, inhibit syneresis, control crystallization, encapsulate flavours, and improve texture. Consequently, the applications of xanthan gum span multiple sectors, and it is a vital ingredient in various industries.

To gain more in-depth insights into the Xanthan Gum Market and explore its growth prospects, Download the Sample Report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17471

Xanthan gum offers several label-friendly claims and certifications, such as organic and non-GMO/GE and vegetarian and vegan options. It has also been observed that it provides shelf-life stability, improves viscosity, and offers consistent functionality.

These features of xanthan gum provide manufacturers with opportunities to increase sales in the xanthan gum market by offering products with extended shelf life and attractive labeling claims.

Western European companies are investing more in advancements in the xanthan gum technology to enhance their production capacity. Thus, technological advancements in xanthan gum production are a key driving factor for the xanthan gum industry in Western Europe.

Manufacturers are also implementing advanced technologies to produce high-quality products that cater to consumers' evolving preferences. These advanced technologies protect food and beverage products against deterioration and challenging transits.

Key Takeaways from this Xanthan Gum Market Report:

The global xanthan gum industry is expected to reach a market value of US$ 1,754.8 million with a CAGR of 6.6% by 2033.

is expected to reach a market value of with a of by 2033. North America is anticipated to have the highest value share of 27.0 % by 2023 in the global xanthan gum industry.

In East Asia, China is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 171.9 million by 2033, which projects opportunities for manufacturers to increase their production capacity.

by 2033, which projects opportunities for manufacturers to increase their production capacity. India is estimated to register a growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. As per FMI analysis, the food segment is estimated to grow with a leading CAGR of 6.4% to reach a market value of US$ 1,120.0 million by 2033.

of to reach a market value of by 2033. The powdered form of xanthan gum is estimated to hold a global market share of 84.2% and a market value of US$ 202.8 million by 2033.

“The xanthan gum market is expected to expand due to rising consumer demand for natural and sustainable products and rapid processing technology advancements. Introduction of novel xanthan derivatives and formulations like non-GMO or vegan are expected to continue fuelling market growth through 2033," – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Seek Expert Guidance: Speak to Our Analyst for In-depth Insights on Xanthan Gum Market Study. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17471

Top Companies in the Xanthan Gum Market.

Cargill Inc Fufeng Group Gum Technology Corporation CP Kelco Meihua Group ADM Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG E.I. Numerous DuPont Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Qingdao Unionchem Co. Ltd Akshar International Vasundhara Gums and Chemicals Deosen Biochemical Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC

These companies are expanding their product portfolios, employing strategies like advertising, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to maintain market relevance and drive growth in the xanthan gum industry.

For instance,

In 2020, Fufeng Group, a China-based company that produces and sells amino acids, starch, and related products, announced a joint venture with CP Kelco to produce and market xanthan gum in Asia.

Fufeng Group, a China-based company that produces and sells amino acids, starch, and related products, announced a joint venture with CP Kelco to produce and market xanthan gum in Asia. In 2019, Deosen Biochemical Ltd. announced the expansion of its xanthan gum production capacity by 15,000 metric tons per year at its plant in China.

Deosen Biochemical Ltd. announced the expansion of its xanthan gum production capacity by 15,000 metric tons per year at its plant in China. In 2018, CP Kelco, a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, completed the acquisition of the carrageenan plant in Brazil from DuPont Nutrition & Health.



Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global xanthan gum industry presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

the study incorporates compelling insights on the xanthan gum market based on form (gel and powder), and end-use (food, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements) across several regions.

Get Ahead with Detailed Market Intelligence: Buy Now to Access Segment-specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17471

Market Segmentation by Category:

By Form:

Powder

Gel

By End Use:

Food

Salad Dressing

Meat & Meat Products

Bakery Products

Beverages

Prepared/Ready-teat Food

Frozen Food

Dairy Products

Confectionery

Snacks

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Skincare Products (Creams & Lotions)

Hair Care Products (Shampoo)

Oral Care Products

Toiletries

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Liquid Milk Replacers

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements



By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Exclusive Customizations Available: Request Tailored Insights to Outperform in the Xanthan Gum Market! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17471

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

FMI's Food & Beverage team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports of the Food and Beverage domain:

Food Additives Market Size: The food additives market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.44 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach US$ 4.62 billion by 2033.

Food and Beverages Additives Market Sale: At a phenomenal CAGR of 5.8%, the food and beverages additives market is expected to strike US$ 102.68 billion by 2032.

Food Thickening Agents Market Share: FMI estimates that the global food-thickening agents market size could surpass US$ 3.93 billion by 2033, up from US$ 2.70 billion in 2023. During this assessment period, the market is likely to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 4%.

Food Emulsifiers Market Demand: The global food emulsifiers market is projected to have a rapid-paced CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 3,459.4 million in 2022.

Instant Cake Emulsifier Market Analysis: Get insights on Global Industry Analysis, Size, and Forecast, 2018 to 2028.

Activated Cake Emulsifier Market Value: The global Activated Cake Emulsifier market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,546 million by 2033, recording a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Food Stabilizers Market Forecast: The food stabilizers market is valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 4.7 billion by 2032.

Food Thickeners Market Trends: The market for food thickeners is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14,324.2 Million in 2022 and is likely to further accelerate to US$ 24,469.6 Million by 2032.

Gelatin Market Overview: The gelatin market size is projected to be valued at US$ 3,124.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 5,394.1 million by 2033.

Bovine Gelatin Market Trend: The Bovine Gelatin market is valued at US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 4.3 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs