Sandy Brandmeier to Serve as Hearing Industries Association Chair, Succeeding Gary Rosenblum

Washington D.C., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hearing Industries Association (HIA), the only association in America to represent hearing aid technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandy Brandmeier, President of Hearing Instruments Wholesale for Sonova USA, as the new Chair of the Board of Directors, effective July 1. Board members of HIA elected Ms. Brandmeier unanimously to this position.

As Chair, Brandmeier will play a pivotal role in guiding the strategic direction of the organization, overseeing governance and the decision-making processes, and guiding the organization’s continued growth and success.

"We are delighted to welcome Sandy Brandmeier as the new Chair of our Board of Directors," said Kate Carr, President, HIA. "With her impressive skills of collaborating with fellow board members and her deep understanding of the hearing industry, we are confident that Ms. Brandmeier will provide invaluable guidance to HIA as we continue to serve our members and the needs of those with hearing loss."

Brandmeier, having served as Vice Chair since 2021, brings five years of experience at a leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions and has led a global portfolio of businesses across diverse industries including healthcare, life sciences, and education. She has a proven ability to drive innovation in competitive markets and develop a team-oriented environment that fosters enthusiasm for the mission and respect for the consumer.

"I am honored to assume the role of Chair of the HIA Board of Directors,” said Brandmeier. "I am excited to work alongside talented individuals to build upon the organization’s achievements under Gary Rosenblum and drive its future success. By working together, the HIA Board and its members will continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the hearing industry by embracing new opportunities and creating long-term value for the millions of Americans with hearing loss."

Brandmeier replaces Gary Rosenblum, President, Oticon, who served as the Chair of the HIA Board of Directors since 2021. Rosenblum played a vital role in navigating the organization through change in the industry while supporting the organization’s strategic vision.

HIA would like to express its sincere gratitude to Rosenblum for his exceptional leadership, dedication, and friendship toward HIA staff and board members. His contributions have been instrumental in positioning the organization as a leader in hearing healthcare and treatment information.

Attachment