Air-laid Napkin Market Worth US$ 812.1 million in 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% | Exclusive Report by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global aid-laid paper napkin market stood at US$ 510.2 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 812.1 million in 2031. Global aid-laid paper napkin is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031.

Rise in the insistence on sustainability and growth in awareness about the environmental impact of disposable products among consumers are raising the demand for eco-friendly alternatives, driving the air-laid paper napkin market development as some of the air-laid napkin manufacturers have started offering paper napkins made from recycled materials or from sustainable sources.

Market Snapshot:

Global Air-laid Paper Napkin Market: Key Players

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), one of the leading conglomerates in Bangladesh, officially introduced 'Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin' in the health and hygiene category. Air-laid paper is being used for the preparation of these napkins. This step is expected to help the industry to grow in the feminine hygiene section of the market.

Rise in the awareness and usage of hygiene and personal care products, the paper napkin machine will likely witness a surge in its demand in the global market, more and more consumers are increasingly spending more on hygiene and personal care items to ensure protection from infection and diseases.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global aid-laid paper napkin market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 812.1 million until 2031.

Global aid-laid paper napkin market from 2023 to 2031 is 5.3%

Global aid-laid paper napkin market is currently valued at US$ 510.2 million in 2022.

Global aid-laid paper napkin market stood at US$ 535.3 million in 2023.

Market value of the global aid-laid paper napkin market management from 2018 to 2022 is 5.2%

North America is said to have a market share of 23.2%

Asia Pacific market region is estimated to have a market share of 39.3%



Global Air-laid Paper Napkin Market: Growth Drivers

Growth of the foodservice industry, including restaurants, cafés, and fast-food chains, drives the demand for air-laid paper napkins, where there has been a shift in consumer preferences toward casual dining experiences, including fast-casual restaurants, cafes, and quick-service chains as these dining formats often require disposable napkins and air-laid paper napkins are preferred for their soft texture, absorbency, and premium feel, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Air-laid paper napkins are disposable, which eliminates the need for washing, thereby reducing the risk of cross-contamination as their use in restaurants, hotels, and other food service establishments provides a hygienic solution for customers.

Latest air-laid paper napkin market research, demand for disposable products, including tissue paper napkins, has increased owing to the rise in global population, particularly in urban areas. Urban lifestyles often involve eating out or ordering takeout, leading to higher usage of disposable napkins.

Tissue paper napkins are widely used due to the convenience and hygiene they offer providing a clean and sanitary option, reducing the risk of cross-contamination, and ensuring proper hygiene In foodservice settings. Emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation, especially in the post-pandemic era, has further increased the demand for tissue paper napkins.

Global Air-laid Paper Napkin Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific held 39.3% of the global air-laid paper napkin market share in 2022. Air-laid paper napkin industry in the region is expected to grow at an average CAGR, owing to a rise in disposable incomes, changing dietary preferences, and the influence of Western dining culture.

Asia has witnessed significant changes in lifestyle and dining habits in the last few years. Increase in the number of people dining out or ordering takeout is fueling the demand for convenient and hygienic options such as air-laid paper napkins. Increase in urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles in several countries across Asia have led to a greater reliance on disposable products to meet the needs of busy individuals and families.

Paper napkin-making machine market in the United States is predicted to display considerable growth over the forecast period. Country will likely account for 85% of the market share in North America. Growth can be attributed to the heightened production and consumption of paper napkins in the United States accounting for a growth opportunity of US$ 11 million.



Global Air-laid Paper Napkin Market: Segmentation

By Type

Tissue

Latex-bonded

Thermal-bonded

Multi-bonded

By Application

Disposable Diapers

Feminine Hygiene

Industrial Wipes

Personal Care Products

Table Top

Napkin

Tablecloth



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



