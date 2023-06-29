Smart Toilet Market Size to Reach USD 15.9 Billion by 2032; The Rising Water Conservation to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.1 billion smart toilet market will reach USD 15.9 billion by 2032. It has been noted that smart toilets are equipped with various functions, such as antibacterial seats and a UV-bacterial killing light nozzle. Additionally, a trend in consumer preference towards luxurious home décor that includes bathroom decoration is encouraging customers to buy these products. The commercial real estate and hospitality industries' rising use of smart toilets significantly boosts the product's uptake. Additionally, during the next few years, new market opportunities are anticipated as the global use of Internet of Things technology and voice-activated devices increases.



Europe to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have the essential smart toilet market share. The population of metro areas in the nations mentioned above has grown recently. In addition, Spending on bathroom supplies and accessories, including smart toilets, is anticipated to rise as disposable income and population in the region rise.



The commercial segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 4.29 billion. Several upscale restaurants, bars, hotels, and shopping centres have installed smart toilers to offer their patrons hygienic services. The smart toilet is also seen as a luxury item that may be installed in upscale business spaces.



The offline segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 4.69 billion. To guarantee the ongoing availability of the products at reduced costs, various residential and commercial real estate companies are forming relationships with these retailers.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 8.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 15.9 Billion CAGR 7% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered Application, Distribution Channel Drivers Consumer Consciousness Opportunities Technological Advancements Restraints Lack of Knowledge

Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Conserve Water



One of the key objectives of the top producers of smart toilets is to conserve water and water resources. The demand for reliable water supply has increased due to population growth. Water use is rising as a result of the expansion of commercial construction. Nearly one-third of the water used inside buildings and houses is used to flush toilets, making them one of the biggest water consumers. Gravity and pressure flushing are the leading systems in residential and commercial structures. Water is used in gravity washing to create the washing pressure. On the other hand, a pressure-assist system pushes water into a bowl using compressed air.

Restraint: Low level of Public Awareness



Due to the low level of public awareness of smart toilets and smart toilet seats, the need for conventional toilets will rise. India has a sizable rural population; hence its sanitary practices vary significantly from other nations. As a result, only wealthy residences and upscale office buildings need smart toilets. This might make it difficult for the market to expand during the forecast period.



Opportunity: Rising Health Consciousness



Customised antibacterial toilet seats are the newest craze in the market due to rising health and hygiene consciousness. Given that using public toilet seats can spread contagious diseases, wealthy and high-income consumers increasingly demand resistant custom toilet seats. Toilet seats that are unhygienic and incapable of withstanding microorganisms put users at risk for skin ailments. Kohler, TOTO, and other sanitary businesses have introduced intelligent toilet systems with antimicrobial agents. The toilet seat is antimicrobial because these substances shield it from microorganisms that can cause stains.



Challenge: High Cost



The market's expansion is anticipated to be hampered by low penetration in developing nations and high costs.



Some of the major players operating in the smart toilet market are:



● LIXIL

● Panasonic

● Kohler

● Coway

● Jomoo

● Haier

● Midea

● Arrow

● Huida

● Shunjie

● Dongpeng

● HEGII

● Brondell



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



● Residential

● Commercial



By Distribution Channel:



● Offline

● Online



About the report:



The global smart toilet market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



