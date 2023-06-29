Independent Living Systems Announces Partnership with Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's Miami Walk

Miami, FL, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of health and social services for complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's, the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

Along with being one of the presenting sponsors for the Dec. 16 Miami walk, ILS has also created a national Walk to End Alzheimer’s team to help fundraise at its offices across the country.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's and support the fight against this devastating disease," said Nestor Plana, CEO of Independent Living Systems. "Alzheimer's is a growing public health crisis, and we are committed to doing our part to help find a cure and support those affected by the disease."

As a company that is committed to improving the lives of seniors and individuals with disabilities, ILS recognizes the importance of supporting initiatives that promote Alzheimer's awareness and research. The company is excited to sponsor the Walk to End Alzheimer's and help the Alzheimer's Association reach its vision of creating a world without Alzheimer's.

Along with supporting employee teams around the country to help raise funds for the annual walk, ILS will also partner with the Alzheimer’s Association for employee training sessions and other events throughout the year.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. The event brings together thousands of participants who walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. All funds raised through the Walk support the Alzheimer's Association's mission to end Alzheimer's and improve the lives of those affected by the disease. The Miami walk will take place at Florida International University on Dec. 16.

"We are proud and honored to have Independent Living Systems as our "Yellow Flower" Presenting Sponsor for the Miami Walk to End Alzheimer's. This important community partnership doesn't stop there, Independent Living Systems is supporting the Alzheimer's Association by helping bring awareness and education of our mission to their employee and client base. Through this partnership we can continue to support our communities with programs and services as well as fund much needed research to find new treatments, prevention and, one day, a cure," said Monique Stephens, vice president of development for the Alzheimer's Association Southeast Florida Chapter.

Independent Living Systems encourages everyone to join the Walk to End Alzheimer's and support the Alzheimer's Association's vital work. The company is proud to be a part of this important event and looks forward to continuing to support Alzheimer's research and awareness initiatives in the future.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that provide care and social services to complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets. The company also owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.