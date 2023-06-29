Regeneration of Agriculture: Regenerative Agriculture Market Set to Soar Past USD 31.2 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the regenerative agriculture market , soil health management, precision agriculture technologies, cover cropping, crop rotation, agroforestry practices, regenerative grazing, carbon farming, organic farming methods, no-till farming, holistic management, biochar application, ecosystem-based pest management, regenerative supply chains, regenerative certification programs, investment in regenerative agriculture projects, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Regenerative Agriculture Market"

Pages - 245

Tables - 90

Figures - 76

Regenerative agriculture is a holistic approach to farming that seeks to improve soil health, water quality, and biodiversity while increasing crop yields and livestock productivity. It does this by mimicking natural processes and working with the land, rather than against it.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/regenerative-agriculture-market

Prominent Players in Regenerative Agriculture Market

Alltech

Arable

Barnraiser

Betterland

Calyxt

Certified Naturally Grown

Dairy Farmers of America

Earthbound Farm

Eden Foods

Ecover

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters

Hatch

Holistic Management International

Just Salad

Keeley Companies

New Hope Natural Foods

Prairie Flour Mills

Terra Genesis

Willis Allen

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/regenerative-agriculture-market

Grains Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Grains dominated the global online market due to their wide demand. Grains like corn, wheat, and rice are staple food crops and have a high demand globally. These crops are commonly grown using conventional agricultural practices that often degrade soil health and contribute to environmental issues. Regenerative agriculture practices, such as cover cropping, crop rotation, and reduced tillage, can help improve soil health, increase yields, and reduce the need for synthetic inputs. The ability to produce high-quality grains sustainably makes them a strong contender for dominance in the regenerative agriculture market.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, food and beverage is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for organic and sustainable food products. In addition, the food and beverages industry has witnessed a significant shift towards incorporating regenerative agriculture practices to meet this demand and promote environmentally friendly and socially responsible production methods. With consumers becoming more conscious about the origin and production practices of their food, regenerative agriculture provides a compelling value proposition that aligns with their preferences for healthier, more sustainable, and ethically produced food and beverages.

North America is the leading Market Due to Consumer Awareness

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on increasing consumer demand for sustainable and organic food, the presence of supportive policies and initiatives, and the engagement of influential stakeholders in promoting regenerative practices. Additionally, the region's large-scale industrial agriculture system has also led to a greater emphasis on transitioning towards more sustainable and regenerative farming practices.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Regenerative Agriculture market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Regenerative Agriculture.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/regenerative-agriculture-market

Key Developments in Regenerative Agriculture Market

In April 2023, Bayer, a leading agricultural company, acquired Environmental Defense Fund, a non-profit environmental organization. This acquisition will allow Bayer to collaborate with EDF on research and advocacy efforts to promote regenerative agriculture.

In May 2023, General Mills, a major food company, acquired Acre, a provider of regenerative agriculture software. This acquisition will allow General Mills to track and measure the impact of its regenerative agriculture practices.

Key Questions Answered in Regenerative Agriculture Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Wood Preservatives Market

U.S. Cannabinoids Market

Global Aquaponics Market

Global Cherry Market

Global Industrial Starch Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com