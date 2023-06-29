Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 29 June 2023
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2023.
Announcement Date: 29-June-23
Ex-Date: 06-July-23
Record Date: 07-July-23
Payment Date: 20-July-23
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQ3Q067
|USD
|0.2937
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBM26
|USD
|0.2809
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.2003
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBX31
|EUR
|0.5108
|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJC527
|EUR
|0.5232
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXC4854
|USD
|0.2913
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZF74
|GBP
|0.1757*
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXBH163
|USD
|0.6262
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZQ89
|GBP
|0.3765*
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BYPGTJ26
|GBP
|0.1122
|WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BZ56SY76
|EUR
|0.3285
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1185
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RN96
|USD
|0.2894
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000LRRPK60
|GBP
|0.0931*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ0XVF52
|USD
|2.1244
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BFNNN012
|USD
|2.3884
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
|IE00BFNNN236
|EUR
|2.1222*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BFNNN459
|GBP
|2.1496*
|WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BD49R912
|EUR
|0.3174
|WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BD49RJ15
|EUR
|0.262
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.639
|WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD
|IE000X9TLGN8
|USD
|0.2653
|* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 28 June.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684