Dividend Declaration

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For Immediate Release: 29 June 2023

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2023.

Announcement Date: 29-June-23
Ex-Date: 06-July-23
Record Date: 07-July-23
Payment Date: 20-July-23

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.2937
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.2809
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.2003
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.5108
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.5232
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.2913
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.1757*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.6262
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.3765*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGTJ26GBP0.1122
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.3285
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1185
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.2894
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000LRRPK60GBP0.0931*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD2.1244
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD2.3884
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR2.1222*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP2.1496*
WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49R912EUR0.3174
WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49RJ15EUR0.262
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.639
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USDIE000X9TLGN8USD0.2653
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 28 June.

  

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Tadhg Ó Rodaigh              +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited           Paul Boland                      +353 1 697 1684