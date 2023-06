English Icelandic

The CEO of Ljósleiðarinn, Erling Freyr Guðmundsson, has requested to step down from his position and has reached an agreement with the board to that effect.



Dagný Jóhannesdóttir, who has been Erling Frey's deputy, will take over the manager position for the time being until a new CEO has been hired, but the position will be advertised in the next few days.



