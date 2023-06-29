The Headset Market Value Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 30% Through 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Headset Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s headset global market report 2023, the global headset market size is expected to grow from $58.7 billion in 2022 to $76.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 30%. The global headset market size is expected to grow to $224.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 30%.



The increasing usage of smartphones is likely to drive future growth in the headset market. Smartphones are devices that do several computer operations and offer numerous advantages such as a touchscreen interface, internet connectivity, and interoperability. Headsets are useful for smartphone users since they are easy to use and allow improved communication for gaming and ordinary calls. As a result, as the number of cellphones grows, so does the need for headsets. According to Zippia, a US-based career expert, 86% of the global population, or around 6.65 billion people, used a smartphone in June 2022, and this figure is predicted to rise by 12% to 7.52 billion smartphone users by 2026.

Major players in the headset market are Alclair Audio Inc., Bose Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Apple Inc., Harman International Industries, Grado Labs, Shure Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Logitech International SA.

Technological advancements are a crucial trend that is gaining traction in the headset industry. To maintain their market position, major headset producers are producing innovative devices with superior technologies. For example, in September 2022, Jabra, a Danish audio equipment firm, announced two unique products, engage 40 and engage 50 II. They contain built-in hearing protection, noise-isolating earcups, and powerful speaker technology with revolutionary speech optimisation and background noise cancellation, allowing users to communicate clearly even in noisy environments.

North America was the largest region in the headset market in 2022. The regions covered in the global headset market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global headset market is segmented by type into in-ear, over-ear; by price band into below usd 50, usd 51-150, usd 151-350, over usd 351; by connectivity into wired, wireless; by application into smartphone, personal computer (pc), wearable, other applications.

Headset Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the headset market size, headset market segments, headset market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

