Uncovering the Lucrative Potential of the Global Deception Technology Market with an Estimated 12.6% CAGR by 2033 – Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for deception technology is expected to surge to US$ 2 billion in value by 2023. It is anticipated to increase to US$ 6.7 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2033. The market might offer a US$ 4.7 billion absolute dollar potential during the same time frame.



Security tactics have had to change due to the constantly evolving nature of cyber threats. Antivirus software and firewalls, once sufficient for protection, are no longer effective against modern, sophisticated threats.

Deception technology provides a proactive security mechanism by setting up a network of deceptive traps and decoys that detect and divert intruders. This novel strategy is expected to add an extra degree of protection for enterprises. As a result, it would be a desirable approach to counter new cyber threats.

Ability of an organization to identify and react is improved by deception technology. Organizations can divert attackers away from vital assets by using realistic decoys. Additionally, they can learn crucial information about their strategies, methods, and objectives.

Get your hands on our Sample Report to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the Deception Technology Market. Download now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17475

Complying with Data Protection and Security Laws using Deception Technology

Early detection enables quick response and correction, reducing the potential harm cyberattack brings. The ability to proactively identify risks and take appropriate action is a key factor driving demand for deception technologies.

Organizations might also be in danger from insider threats. Hence, it is essential to put precautions to lessen this risk. Deception technology can be important in combating insider threats by constructing decoys and traps that are only visible to insiders.

The strategy enables businesses to spot dishonest insiders or compromised accounts and take the necessary countermeasures. Deception technology will offer enterprises improved security and peace of mind by giving them a proactive way to identify and stop internal threats.

Demand for deception technologies would also be significantly influenced by compliance and regulatory needs. Strict data protection and security laws apply to several sectors, including healthcare, finance, and government.

Deception technology offers an advanced security solution that goes beyond fundamental compliance measures, assisting enterprises in meeting these criteria. Organizations might be sure to adhere to legal requirements and avoid penalties by exhibiting proactive security measures.

Corporations might also find deception technology to be a cost-effective security measure. Without making substantial investments in extra hardware, businesses can increase security by strategically installing decoys and traps. This makes the cost of developing deception technologies a viable investment.

Due to the sensitivity or importance of their intellectual property, certain sectors, such as defense, critical infrastructure, and high-tech manufacturing, have specific security requirements. Deception technology provides specialized answers to handle these particular challenges. Hence, it might offer specialized decoys and traps corresponding to threats and attack vectors unique to a given sector.

Key Takeaways from Deception Technology Market Scope:

China's deception technology industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States' deception technology industry witnessed a CAGR of 1% in the historical period.

The United Kingdom's deception technology industry is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 264 million by 2033.

By offering, the solution segment showcased a CAGR of 0% in the historical period.

By deception stack, the network security segment is predicted to witness a 2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.





Engage in a conversation with our research expert to delve deeper into the subject and gain valuable insights for your specific needs: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17475

Competitive Landscape:

The deception technology market's competitive environment is dynamic and ever-changing. There are a variety of established businesses, new start-ups, and providers of specialized solutions in the market.

Several well-known businesses have emerged as market leaders in the field of deception technology. These businesses have a significant market presence, a sizable customer base, and a broad portfolio of deception technologies.

They frequently have a history of effective deployments and collaborations with other cybersecurity firms. To remain ahead of new threats and continuously enhance their products, market leaders often make significant investments in research & development.

The deception technology sector is heavily reliant on collaboration and strategic alliances. To increase their reach, businesses frequently form agreements with other cybersecurity vendors, managed security service providers, or system integrators.

They also want to increase the number of clients they serve and provide all-inclusive services. Through the harnessing of synergies and the pooling of capabilities, partnerships can increase market competitiveness.

Recent Development in Deception Technology Industry

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a Department of Homeland Security division, announced in April 2022 that its FedRamp Ready ShadowPlex platform had been included. Acalvio Technologies is a pioneer in the field of cyber deception. The business would be able to use and acquire cutting-edge deception technology with the addition of this platform. Additionally, the platform would aid them in thwarting sophisticated foes.





Top 5 Key Players in Deception Technology Market:

Attivo Networks Rapid7 Illusive Networks Guardicore LogRhythm





Get More Insights into the Deception Technology Market:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global deception technology industry, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the deception technology industry is segmented based on offering (solution, service), deception stack (network security, endpoint security, application security), enterprise size (large enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises), industry vertical (BFSI, government & defense, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, education, others), and regions.

Plan and expand your operations in the future by requesting a customized report tailored to your specific requirements.:

Unlock Exquisite Customization and Save up to 30% : Your Path to Personalized Perfection: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17475

Deception Technology Market Segmentation Outlook by Categorization:

By Offering:

Solution

Service

By Deception Stack:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security





By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Boost your profit margins and take advantage of this exclusive offer by purchasing the report now at a discounted price. Don't miss out on this opportunity to fuel your growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17475

Top Reports Related To Technology Market:

AI Deception Tools Market Size: The AI deception tools market size is projected to be worth US$ 288.4 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 2,608.5 million by 2033. It is anticipated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

Surface Mount Technology Market Share: The surface mount technology market revenue assumed by the end of 2021 was US$ 4.6 Billion. The surface mount technology market is expected to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8 % from 2022 to 2032.

Green Technology And Sustainability Market Trends: The green technology and sustainability market is expected to grow at a staggering 22.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The market for green technology and sustainability is predicted to increase from US$ 16.25 billion in 2022 to US$ 122.69 billion by 2032

Weather Information Technology Market Growth: The global weather information technology market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 4,772.7 Million in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach US$ 7,216.3 Million by the year 2029.

Commercial Printer Market Demand: It is anticipated that the global commercial printer market is worth US$ 789.5 Million in 2022. The commercial printer market is expected to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 2.3% and reach US$ 987.9 Million by 2032.

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Analysis: Overall demand for Engineering Services Outsourcing is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 5,362.7 Billion by 2032.

Legal Services Market Type: The global legal services industry is predicted to increase at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The legal services market is estimated to garner a valuation of US$ 400 Billion by the end of 2022.

Process Spectroscopy Market Outlook: The global process spectroscopy market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR of 7.1% value, during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. In the year 2022, the market size is expected to be worth US$ 19.2 Billion.

Automotive Engineering Service Outsourcing Market Forecast: The global automotive engineering services outsourcing market size is set to reach US$ 94.38 Billion in 2023. Overall sales of automotive engineering services outsourcing are likely to surge at 11.2% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to US$ 272.84 Billion by the end of 2033.

Silicon Carbide Market Overview: The silicon carbide market is poised to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Over this projection period, the silicon carbide market share is estimated to reach a net worth of US$ 5.8 Billion by 2032 improving from the current valuation of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com