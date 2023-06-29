Dallas, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering barbecue lovers across the country a chance to celebrate Independence Day with their Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Be the star of your Fourth of July party with tender barbecue meats and delicious sides from the Texas-style barbecue brand. Guests can pick up their grub in store or Dickey’s will bring the patriotic cue’ to you. If you’re relaxing at the lake with the family, or cooling off with friends at home, Dickey’s has a variety of BBQ menu items to offer with their Party Packs:

Picnic Pack (starting at $35.90) – one choice of meats, two large sides and four slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. Family Pack (starting at $61.60) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six. XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.40) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing. BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12.

“The July 4th weekend is the height of barbecue season and we're fortunate to be able to share Dickey’s with barbecue enthusiasts across the country,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group , “We can’t wait to share our variety of pit-smoked barbecue at firework shows and family gatherings on this special day.”

Guests can also purchase Dickey’s barbecue meats by the pound such as – competition-style brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, polish sausage and marinated BBQ chicken. Make sure to order in advance on dickeys.com , in store or on the Dickeys App.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

