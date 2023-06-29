ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal publishes its 2022 Payments to Governments in respect of Extractive Industries report

29 June 2023, 18:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (’the Company’) has today filed its 2022 Payments to Governments in respect of Extractive Industries report, which provides a consolidated overview of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries in 2022 to governments regarding its mining operations.

The report, which complies with reporting requirements under Luxembourg law, is available for download from https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/corporate-library.

