Saber Interactive Teams with NFLPA to Bring ‘Wild Card Football’ to Consoles & PC on October 10 Featuring Hundreds of Pro Football Superstars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saber Interactive, in partnership with the NFL Players Association and OneTeam Partners, is excited to announce the latest installment in the bestselling arcade-sports Playgrounds franchise: Wild Card Football. This over-the-top, pick-up-and-play video game features an authentic roster of hundreds of pro football superstars, including Colin Kaepernick, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Ja’Marr Chase, Aaron Donald and many more.



“We set out to create a fast and fun experience that's pure adrenaline! Wild Card Football does just that by putting you in the cleats of your favorite pro players and ratcheting up the intensity with awesome new gameplay elements,” said Tim Willits, Chief Creative Officer at Saber Interactive. “Our collaboration with the NFLPA and OneTeam has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. Their expertise and support have helped us put a fresh twist on football. We can’t wait for fans to build their dream teams and see how they stack up against other squads.”

“This is such a nostalgic throwback to the classic arcade-style football games so many of us grew up with and loved. It's been a blast to be involved with the Saber team as they’ve put the game together,” said Colin Kaepernick, who appears on the game’s cover.

"Wild Card Football is action-packed, fun, and easy to play. We are thrilled to partner with Saber Interactive to showcase the talent and excitement of the players and create an entertaining experience that fans of all ages will enjoy,” said Terése Whitehead, Vice President, Consumer Products & Strategy at NFL Players Inc.

True to Playgrounds series tradition, Wild Card Football mixes extreme, 7-on-7 pigskin action with bombastic moves, style and energy. Mix-and-match players from your favorite teams to create the ultimate dream squad, customizing everything from logos, uniforms, playbooks and more. The unique Wild Card system lets fans change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities across a variety of game modes, including Season play, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer with full crossplay.

KEY FEATURES

Create Your Dream Team: Choose from hundreds of genuine pro players, reimagined Playgrounds-style, and assemble the ultimate 7-on-7 gridiron squad. Advance through different challenges and events to unlock new players and other exciting rewards.

Play Your Wild Cards: Unleash over 150 Wild Cards to turn the tide of the game in your favor in an instant. Bust out special moves like summoning walls or invisibility, boost your team’s stats at a crucial moment, or play a Rule-Breaker and flip the rules of the game completely.

Become a Champion: Prove your skills in single-player Season mode, climb to the top of the leaderboards in competitive online multiplayer with full crossplay, or challenge your friends at home for bragging rights in local multiplayer.

Customize Your Squad: Personalize your team’s logo, uniforms and colors, choose your home stadium, then build unique playbooks and Wild Card decks to perfect your strategies on the field.



OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner of the NFLPA leading their gaming business, facilitated the deal. “We at OneTeam are always trying to break the mold and find innovative gameplay experiences for our PA partners. We know that fans will love the fast-paced and fun gameplay that Saber has created with Wild Card Football,” said Devin Radford, SVP of Games at OneTeam Partners.

Wild Card Football will be available Oct. 10, 2023, for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. For more info, check out PlaygroundsSports.com , and follow the game on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Saber Interactive

An Embracer Group company headquartered in the U.S., Saber Interactive is a worldwide publisher and developer consisting of over 20 studios in the Americas and Europe. Creating games for all major platforms based on original and licensed IPs, Saber’s titles include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, World War Z, SnowRunner and Evil Dead: The Game. Founded in 2001, Saber is known for two decades of development partnerships with AAA publishers, producing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Crysis Remastered, and many others.

About the NFLPA

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 season. Learn more at www.nflpa.com .

About NFL Players Inc.

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players-inc .

About OneTeam Partners

OneTeam Partners is a global sports licensing, marketing, media, and investment company representing the commercial interests of more than 10,000 players across various sports, including the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA, NWSLPA, U.S. Rugby PA, and the LCSPA, as well as college athletes.

Wild Card Football © 2023. Published by Saber Interactive Inc. Developed by Saber Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. NFLPA and the NFLPA logo are trademarks of the National Football League Players Association. All rights reserved. Colin Kaepernick, Kaepernick are trademarks of Inked Flash, Inc. All rights reserved. All player likenesses used under license.