Transdev and the RTC of Southern Nevada Launch New Partnership

Chicago, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) recently awarded its fixed-route transit operations contract to First Transit, now owned by Transdev. The new contract will start on July 1, 2023.

As a result of the acquisition, Transdev will be responsible for the operations, maintenance and dispatch of RTC’s fixed route transit services, as well as system safety and community engagement. The RTC’s transit system provides more than 40 million passenger trips per year using more than 400 vehicles and nearly 1,500 employees.

“We are excited to work with RTC of Southern Nevada to provide safe, reliable, professional passenger service to the community,” said Susan Sweat, Transdev’s Chief Operating Officer responsible for all Transit operations. “We look forward to sharing our expertise and best practices to support the transition of their fleet to battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. We believe we will make a positive impact on passenger experience for our riders, based on our commitment to safety, service and sustainability,” added Sweat.

About Transdev:

First Transit was acquired by Transdev on March 6, 2023. As an operator and global integrator of mobility, Transdev – The mobility company – empowers freedom to move everyday thanks to safe, reliable, and innovative solutions that serve the common good. We are proud to deliver safe, efficient, easy to use and environmentally friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. Our approach is rooted in long-term partnerships with businesses and public authorities, and in the relentless pursuit of the safest and most innovative mobility solutions. We are a team of people serving people, and mobility is what we do. In the U.S., we operate multiple modes such as bus, rail, paratransit, non-emergency medical transport, autonomous vehicles, shuttles, and vehicle maintenance services in 46 States, plus DC and Puerto Rico. Globally, we have a team of 101,000 across 19 countries. Our U.S. headquarters is based near Chicago, Illinois. www.transdevNA.com

