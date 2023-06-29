Key information relating to dividend in kind to be paid by Hexagon Composites ASA

29 June 2023: Reference is made to the announcement by the Company today regarding the resolution to distribute 69,199,264 shares in Hexagon Purus as a dividend in kind.

Dividend-in-Kind amount: 0.3432 Hexagon Purus ASA shares per Hexagon Composites ASA share

Announced currency: NOK

Last day including right: 5 July 2023

Ex-date: 6 July 2023

Record date: 7 July 2023

Payment date: 14 July 2023

Date of resolution: 29 June 2023

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.



