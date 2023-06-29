The International Chinese Medicine Specialty Symposium Held Successfully

Jiangsu, China, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 11, the International Chinese Medicine Specialty Symposium was grandly held in Jiangyin. The symposium is a special event set up to strengthen the academic exchange of Chinese practitioners at home and abord. It is co-organized by Jiangyin Tianjiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the National federation of Chinese TCM Organizations（USA）, Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association, and Federation of Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Societies of Australia. It is supported by 15 organizations including the World Chinese Medicine Forum, Healoonow, Singapore Acupuncture and Moxibustion Society, and Macau Society of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

This forum adopts the mode of combining offline and online, and the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau of China have broadcast the forum simultaneously. The offline venue was full, and many people participated online.















Tianjiang Pharmaceutical is GMP certified by the China FDA and certified by the International Standards Organization for quality management, environmental management, laboratory and calibration, and health and safety (corresponding to the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, and ISO 45001 series of standards). Tianjiang passed US FDA cGMP inspections; Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) certification; and international kosher and halal certifications. Tianjiang’s products meet the standards for both pharmaceuticals and foods in China, as well as standards for dietary supplements in US.



From the origin of medicinal materials to the finished products, we have implemented a supply chain-spanning digital quality control system. Standardized management penetrates all aspects of planting, processing, production, storage, and transportation.

Overseas, Tianjiang Pharmaceutical supplies more than 600 single herb granule extracts, more than 200 herbal extract formulas, as well as high-quality herbal ingredients and finished products under private labels.

Hu Qifei, General Manager of Tianjiang Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Chen Yemeng, President of the National federation of Chinese TCM Organizations（USA）, Dr. Chan Wing-kwong, President of Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association, and Dr. Lin Ziqiang, President of Federation of Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Societies of Australia, delivered welcome speeches.

Hu Qifei first expressed his gratitude to overseas TCM practitioners for their long-term support, and pointed out that in the future, Tianjiang Pharmaceutical will continue to adhere to the high-quality development strategy and make greater contributions to the improvement of the TCM industry.

Chen Yemeng affirmed the forum's role in promoting the development of traditional Chinese medicine in China and the United States.

Chan Wing-kwong expressed the hope that through this symposium, Chinese medicine colleagues around the world will strengthen their connection and jointly promote the development of Chinese medicine.

Lin Ziqiang pointed out that Tianjiang Pharmaceutical’s Traditional Chinese Medicine Extract Granules lead the modernization of traditional Chinese medicine.

Afterwards, masters of traditional Chinese medicine Xuan Guowei and Tang Zuxuan launched academic reports on the topics of "Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinical Thinking and High-Quality Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine" and "Application of Warming Yang Method in Clinical Practice". Dr. Yang Guanhu (USA), Dr. Chen Fangyang (Hong Kong, China), Dr. Eric Bran (USA), and Mr. Shen Jian (Macau, China) presented "Experiences in Regulating Blood Sugar and Peripheral Neuritis with Acupuncture and Moxibustion in Traditional Chinese Medicine" and "TCM Extract Granules in Obstetrics and Gynecology during the Epidemic Period"., "Global Trends in Granule Extracts", "Preliminary Exploration of Traditional Chinese Medicine Treatment in the Recovery Period of the New Coronary Corona Virus", repectively.



This academic forum is a in-depth academic interaction between Tianjiang Pharmaceutical and TCM academic groups and TCM practitioners in mainland China, the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau. In the future, Tianjiang Pharmaceutical will continue to integrate resources and give full play to the advantages of the national "International Cooperation Base for the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine Extract Granules Industry". Tianjiang Pharmaceutical will deepen the education and cooperation in the field of traditional Chinese medicine at home and abroad, and make due contributions to human health, safe drug use and the promotion of the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine.









