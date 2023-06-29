Teck Announces $2.5 million for Wildlife Overpass to Keep Bighorn Sheep Safe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced a $2.5 million contribution to help build a new wildlife overpass in the East Kootenay. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure overpass project located south of Radium Hot Springs will reduce vehicle strikes with bighorn sheep, making that stretch of Highway 93/95 safer for residents and other highway users while protecting the iconic bighorn sheep herd.

“This project is critical to maintaining wildlife habitat connectivity, while protecting people and bighorn sheep in the East Kootenay,” said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. “Teck’s $2.5 million contribution will support bighorn sheep populations across the region and furthers our goal of becoming Nature Positive by 2030.”

"It's vital that we keep people safe and protect these magnificent animals," said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming. "With the help of our partners like Teck, this overpass will support safe passage for the bighorn sheep, protecting the herd that is so important to the environment and First Nations and the people of the East Kootenay."

The overpass will cross the highway near Mile Hill, a location chosen following site inspections by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Forests, the Village of Radium Hot Springs and Parks Canada. The project includes approximately six kilometres of wildlife fencing and gates that will guide animals to the overpass and safely over the highway.

Project partners include Parks Canada, Teck, the Village of Radium Hot Springs, the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the Ktunaxa Nation Council and the Shuswap Band. Construction on the project is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks.

Radium Overpass Quick facts:

Conservation groups say that the Radium herd is one of the last viable herds of bighorn sheep in the area. Approximately 10% of the herd is killed annually by collisions with vehicles. The population dropped from approximately 230 sheep in 2003 to 120 in 2019.

Reports show there are about 5,400 wildlife-motor vehicle collisions per year, with many of these recorded collisions occurring with deer, elk, bear and moose. Deer are involved in about 85% of wildlife collisions across the province.

The Ministry has over 600 kilometres of wildlife exclusion fencing across the province, more than any other transportation agency in North America. B.C. also has the most wildlife overpasses in Canada.



Teck and Nature Positive:

Teck has set a goal to become a nature positive company by 2030. Becoming nature positive means that, by 2030, Teck’s conservation, protection and restoration of land and biodiversity will exceed the disturbance caused by its mining activities from a 2020 baseline. In doing so, Teck will conserve or rehabilitate at least three hectares for every one hectare affected by its mining activities.

Teck has invested in conserving and protecting approximately 53,000 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, which is equal to over four and half times the area of the City of Vancouver, including:

The purchase of over 7,000 hectares of private lands in the Elk and Flathead River Valleys, set aside for conservation in partnership with the Ktunaxa Nation to ensure the protection of the area’s social, cultural and ecological value.

The purchase and ongoing management of the nearly 8,000-hectare Next Creek Watershed in the East Kootenay region through the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The donation of approximately 162 hectares of Teck-owned land in the Wycliffe Wildlife Corridor near Kimberley, to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The contribution of $2 million towards the conservation and protection of 75,000 hectares of globally rare inland temperate rainforest in the Incomappleux Valley. Teck’s investment funded 37,500 hectares, or half, of the total lands protected in the Incomappleux Valley.

The contribution of $2 million towards the conservation of Lot 48 on the east side of Columbia Lake, an area that is the foundation of the Ktunaxa Creation Story, through the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The contribution to the purchase of nearly 67 hectares of wetlands near the north end of Columbia Lake through the Nature Trust of BC.

Click here to learn more about Teck’s nature positive goal.

Media Download: Image

Learn more: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure News Release

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

