Professor Lingyun Xiang has been appointed as the Special Economic Advisor to the Republic of Zimbabwe

Beijing, China, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 26, 2023, Ambassador Martin Chedondo of the Republic of Zimbabwe to China announced the appointment of Professor Lingyun Xiang, a renowned economist residing in the United States, as the Special Economic Advisor to the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in China.



The Republic of Zimbabwe, formerly known as Rhodesia before 1980, and commonly referred to as Zimbabwe, is a landlocked country located in southeastern Africa. It covers an area of 390,000 square kilometers and is divided into 10 provinces. The capital city is Harare, and as of October 2022, the population stands at 16.9 million.

Zimbabwe is considered a relatively industrialized country in Africa, with its economy relying on three major pillars: manufacturing, agriculture, and mining. It is particularly renowned for its production of high-quality crocodile skin, earning it the nickname "Land of the Crocodile." The country boasts abundant natural resources and has a solid foundation in both industry and agriculture. In 2021, Zimbabwe's nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached $21.4 billion, with a real economic growth rate of 7.8%. The per capita GDP stood at $1,266.

The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Zimbabwe established diplomatic relations on the same day as Zimbabwe's independence on April 18, 1980. Since then, the bilateral relationship between the two countries has developed smoothly. In April 2018, they elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Martin Chedondo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to China, expresses his gratitude to Professor Lingyun Xiang, the renowned economist residing in the United States, for his outstanding contributions to the economic development of the Republic of Zimbabwe over the years. He earnestly requests Professor Xiang Lingyun to provide adjusted plans and guiding advice for Zimbabwe's future economic strategies and development direction in his new role as the Special Economic Advisor to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Professor Lingyun Xiang is briefed on the various agreements signed between the governments of China and Zimbabwe, including those pertaining to economic and technological cooperation, trade, and investment protection. Additionally, a Joint Economic and Trade Committee has been established. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China has provided assistance to Zimbabwe in various projects, including the construction of the Harare National Sports Stadium, hospitals, schools, dams, wells, and garment factories. China has also undertaken projects such as cement plants, the transformation of the mobile network for Telecel Zimbabwe, the expansion and renovation of the National Defence College, the expansion of the Victoria Falls Airport in Kariba South Bank, and the capacity expansion of the Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station.

In 2022, the bilateral trade volume between China and Zimbabwe reached $2.423 billion, marking a 29.1% year-on-year increase. China's exports to Zimbabwe amounted to $1.125 billion, representing a 22.4% increase, while imports from Zimbabwe reached $1.298 billion, showing a 35.5% growth. China mainly imports tobacco from Zimbabwe and exports machinery, electronics, and high-tech products to Zimbabwe.

China and Zimbabwe have signed cultural agreements, higher education cooperation agreements, and aviation agreements. In March 2007, the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe was officially inaugurated. In 2018, the total number of Zimbabwean students studying in China for the entire year was 5,225. Zimbabwe is a popular destination for Chinese citizens traveling abroad.

In November 2004, Air Zimbabwe opened a direct route from Harare to Beijing, but it has since been suspended. Starting from July 1, 2018, Zimbabwe has granted visa-on-arrival treatment to Chinese tourists visiting the country. China has dispatched 19 batches of medical teams, totaling 176 individuals, to Zimbabwe. Currently, there are 11 Chinese medical team members working in Zimbabwe.

Martin Chedondo introduces Professor Lingyun Xiang, a well-known economist and distinguished investor in the United States, a full member of the Association of International Accountants (AIA). a member of the International Association Of Accounting Professionals (IAAP), a Certified Forensic Public Accountant (FCPA), a senior public accountant of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA), an International Certified Internet Finance Manager (ICIFM),the Marquis of San Prospero, the world’s outstanding Chinese, International Ambassador for Public Welfare and Charity, an image ambassador for global diplomats, an overseas image ambassador of Chinese enterprises, the best leader in the financial industry, a senior financial risk management consultant.

Professor Lingyun Xiang is also a Invited Economic Advisor of the Embassy of the Central African Republic in China, invited Chief Economic Advisor of the Embassy of the Republic of Haiti in China, invited Economic Advisor of the Republic of Liberia, the Special Economic Advisor to the Republic of Zimbabwe, and International Charity Ambassador of the Republic of Mali.

Professor Lingyun Xiang is familiar with the legal situation and policy environment of many countries. Proficient in international law, civil law, economic law, partnership law, tax law and securities law. He is also the author of The Way of the Metaverse, The Logic of Blockchain, Guide to Equity Incentive Practice, Private Equity Investment Solutions, Blockchain: A Technological Revolution Empowering the Real Economy, SME Financing and Growth, Global Visual Economics, Industrial Economics, International Trade and Economic Management, Logistics Warehousing Management and E-commerce, Investment Risk and Operation Management, etc.

