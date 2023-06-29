Royal Farms Announces A Disco Themed ChickenPalooza 2023

BALTIMORE, Md., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is getting their groove on with their 6th annual ChickenPalooza starting July 1, 2023! This year’s Disco themed swag will be available to purchase online and in-store and includes t-shirts, sunglasses, and groovy mini chicken toys. Beach locations will also have a limited-edition beach towel for sale. Meal deals include $6 2-piece chicken boxes (white, dark, and tenders) and the Royal Farms Chicken Sandwich with classic, spicy, and deluxe options. Beer and wine locations will sell the World-Famous Lager, a collaboration with local brewery Heavy Seas. The Lager is perfectly brewed to pair with Royal Farms World-Famous fried chicken. This charitable event is something to get stoked about!



This year, Royal Farms will be donating .10 cents of every 2-piece chicken box sold to a local charity in each of the states that they operate. This year’s recipients are the Special Olympics Virginia (Virginia), Operation Second Chance (Maryland), Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission (West Virginia), Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center (New Jersey), Food Bank of Delaware (Delaware), Corolla Wild Horse Fund (North Carolina), and Kisses for Kyle (Pennsylvania). Pepsi will also donate $10,000 through their Better Together campaign. The festive chicken boxes have a QR code that will link to a website where customers can vote where they want to see each donation to go.



Four lucky entrants will win free chicken for a year through the ChickenPalooza sweepstakes. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Free chicken for a year prize will be awarded as eight $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards. To enter to win the contest and view official rules and guidelines, please visit www.royalfarms.com/chicken-palooza.

Customers can earn Royalty points for each purchase during and after ChickenPalooza by signing up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members will be able save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.royalfarms.com/rewards or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com