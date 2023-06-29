Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market to Hit US$ 800 Million by the end of 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market is anticipated to grow from a valuation of US$ 500 million in 2023 to US$ 800 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%. To accurately determine whether helicobacter pylori infection is present or gone, only urea breath tests are available.



The most common bacterial infection that affects the digestive system and inner stomach lining is called Helicobacter pylori infection, or H. pylori. The most common cause of dyspepsia, peptic ulcers, and stomach cancer is infection with Helicobacter pylori.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The rising incidence of Helicobacter pylori infection in various geographies such as North America has created a significant demand for non-invasive testing methods. The bacteria are known to cause various gastrointestinal disorders, including gastritis, peptic ulcers, and gastric cancer. Moreover, the market in the United States is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to the implementation of helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing techniques. North America accounts for 50% share of the global market due to various factors such as changing healthcare reforms and the implementation of guidelines by healthcare agencies.

Non-invasive testing methods for Helicobacter pylori, such as breath tests, stool antigen tests, and serology tests, offer advantages over invasive procedures like endoscopy. Non-invasive tests are more comfortable, less expensive, and carry a lower risk of complications, making them preferable for patients and healthcare providers.

Increasing awareness about the potential complications of Helicobacter pylori infection and the importance of early detection and treatment have led to more screening initiatives in North America. Healthcare organizations and government agencies are emphasizing the need for non-invasive testing methods, thereby driving the market growth.

The development of advanced diagnostic technologies has improved the accuracy and efficiency of non-invasive testing methods for Helicobacter pylori. For example, the introduction of rapid diagnostic tests and point-of-care devices has made testing more accessible and convenient, further fueling market growth.



Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Continued advancements in diagnostic technologies will have a significant impact on the future of non-invasive testing for Helicobacter pylori. Innovations such as improved sensitivity, specificity, and speed of testing methods will drive market growth and enhance the accuracy of test results.

Ongoing research and development activities focused on improving the efficacy and reliability of non-invasive testing methods will shape the future of the market. Investments in developing novel testing approaches and identifying new biomarkers will contribute to the growth and evolution of the market.

The trend towards personalized medicine, which involves tailoring medical treatments based on an individual's specific characteristics, will impact the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market. Advances in genetic testing and molecular diagnostics may lead to the development of personalized testing approaches, enabling targeted treatment strategies.

As healthcare systems strive to optimize costs and improve efficiency, the future of the market will be influenced by the cost-effectiveness of non-invasive testing methods. Manufacturers and healthcare providers will focus on developing and adopting affordable testing solutions without compromising on accuracy and quality.

Challenges hindering the market growth

Despite the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection, there is still a lack of awareness among the general population and even healthcare providers about the importance of testing and treating the infection. Limited education and awareness initiatives hinder the adoption of non-invasive testing methods.

Invasive diagnostic methods, such as endoscopy with biopsy, are considered the gold standard for detecting Helicobacter pylori infection. The availability and familiarity of these alternative methods, although more invasive, can make it challenging for non-invasive testing methods to gain widespread acceptance and adoption.

How competition influences the market

Due to high competition, companies are focusing on quality control, technological innovations, and supply chain management. Moreover, key companies also encourage companies to invest in research and development to develop innovative and technologically advanced non-invasive testing methods. In an effort to gain a competitive edge, companies strive to introduce new features, improve accuracy, and enhance the user-friendliness of their testing products, driving innovation in the market.

For instance, Meridian Bioscience Inc. offers a variety of products to hospitals, and other diagnostic manufacturers in more than 60 countries. Other Key companies such as Exalenz Biosciences manufacture various diseases such as H. Pylori IgG Elisa Kit, Breath ID HP, Breath ID Smart and Breath IDLab devices. These devices can offer quick and accurate Urea Breath Test for diagnosing infection and confirming post-treatment eradication.



Key Companies Profiled

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Sekisui Diagnostics

Roche Holding AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Alpha Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

EKF Diagnostics

Quidel

Cardinal Health

Danaher

Coris BioConcept

Key Segments of Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Industry Research

By Non-invasive Test Type: Serology Tests Stool Antigen Tests Urea Breath Tests

By Test Type: Laboratory-based Tests Point-of-Care Tests

By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Labs Clinics

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





The helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing.

