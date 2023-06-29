Online Travel Company FlightHub Group Partners With Observe.AI to Deliver AI Support & Enhance Customer Service Operations

Montreal, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlightHub Group , the parent company of travel booking websites FlightHub and justfly.com announces its strategic partnership with Observe.AI, a leader in helping customer contact centers to boost performance with seamless technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The new partnership will enable FlightHub and justfly.com customers to experience quicker resolutions to their requests when they contact a customer service agent.

“No one enjoys spending unnecessary time waiting for a travel specialist to resolve an issue with their travel plans, especially when they need help in the middle of a vacation,” says FlightHub CEO Chris Cave. “We are in the business of making people’s travel dreams a reality. Our partnership with Observe.AI will give our travel specialists the necessary tools to do their jobs better by focusing on the customer and providing a pleasurable experience to expedite a resolution,” added Cave.

FlightHub customer service agents will be utilizing Observe.AI's contact center-specific Large Language Model (LLM) and Generative AI technology to efficiently resolve customer inquiries in real-time. Key features that FlightHub is utilizing within Observe.AI's Generative AI Suite are Auto Summaries and Knowledge AI.

When customers contact a customer service representative for help, the travel agent can ask questions where they need assistance through the Knowledge AI application, and receive quick guidance without spending time searching knowledge bases or asking a supervisor. After the call or chat, a highly customizable summary of their call will be generated through Observe.AI’s Real-Time application into Flighthub's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) portal. This process takes away significant hold times, reduces after call work for agents, and drives higher customer satisfaction. In addition to capturing details to resolve a situation, the analytics from a combination of the technology’s key features will allow FlightHub Group to evaluate their processes on a deeper level to improve on any gaps that may need to be addressed.

“Our technology was designed to dramatically improve the overall experience when it comes to contact center engagements,” said Observe.AI CEO Swapnil Jain. “We are thrilled that FlightHub Group is now utilizing our software in the travel industry. It will provide their service agents with in-the-moment knowledge discovery to reduce their average handle time with faster responses to customer queries."





