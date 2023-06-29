Hexagon Purus ASA: TRS agreement in Hexagon Composites ASA

(Oslo, 29 June 2023) Reference is made to the stock exchange release published by Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon Composites”) at 18:15 CEST on 29 June 2023 regarding the Total Return Swap (“TRS”) agreement for parts of its holding in Hexagon Purus ASA (“Hexagon Purus”)

Hexagon Purus has received notification from Hexagon Composites concerning the TRS agreement referred to in above mentioned announcement. The notification is attached hereto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment