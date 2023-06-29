AbacusBio Launches New Office in Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusBio, a world-leading agri-science consultancy, announced the opening of a new office in Alberta as the next step in the company’s global expansion. With support from Invest Alberta and Edmonton Global to launch operations in Edmonton, the company will bring expertise that will support Canadian companies to address food security and sustainability in the agriculture sector.

Established in New Zealand in 2001, AbacusBio harnesses core expertise in animal genetics and breeding and applies it to plant breeding as plant improvements form a vital component of solving food security and global environmental challenges of the future. The Edmonton-based team will create six jobs in its first year as it expands on successful offices in located in Edinburgh, United Kingdom and Dunedin, Aotearoa New Zealand, the company’s global headquarters.

Specializing in animal and plant genetics, data science, economics, and digital technology applied to agriculture, AbacusBio selected Alberta because of the opportunities available in the local agri-food sector and the deep pool of talent available to expand operations within North America. Currently, the group has more than 60 team members from 16 different nationalities working to bridge the gap between business and science across agricultural value chains. They have worked with over 500 clients in various agricultural industries across the globe and have hosted more than 100 interns and 20 PhD placements to date.

AbacusBio is committed to reinvesting in the communities and are planning to continue their support for scientific education and empowering students as they expand into Alberta. This will give Canadian undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to gain experience through internship programs or graduate studies in residence with AbacusBio.

Since late 2022, both Invest Alberta and Edmonton Global have been working to support AbacusBio’s expansion plans by providing insights about the local business landscape and making valuable introductions to service providers and partners.

QUOTES

“Alberta’s government is committed to securing the future of our province through innovation, sustainable growth and diversification. Through AbacusBio, Alberta’s agriculture and forest sectors will have access to cutting edge solutions to maximize their potential. We are looking forward to the positive impact AbacusBio will have on Alberta’s economic development.”- RJ Sigurdson, Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation

“With five AbacusBio employees including myself as Canadian University alumni, we are strongly motivated to contribute to the future of Canadian agriculture, as part of a key strategic move for our rapidly growing global business.” – Dr. Peter Amer, Group Managing Director, AbacusBio

"It’s great news that AbacusBio is expanding globally, and that they have chosen the Edmonton region to launch local operations that will address food security and sustainability throughout the country. Edmonton is positioning itself as a global leader in tech and innovation, and our growing agri-science industry affirms that our upwards trajectory towards technological advancement, climate action and economic growth is not slowing down anytime soon. I look forward to welcoming AbacusBio to the Edmonton region and thank Edmonton Global and Invest Alberta for their support in growing our region’s economic potential." – Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor, City of Edmonton

“We are thrilled to welcome AbacusBio to the Edmonton region and Canada. Our region can help feed the world — we’re one of the few countries in the world that produces more food than it consumes. I look forward to seeing the impacts that this innovative company makes on our already thriving food and agriculture sector and how they will contribute to our thriving research and development ecosystem. Access to abundant resources, talent, and infrastructure make the Edmonton region a great place to invest. With eight post-secondary institutions including the University of Alberta’s own Agriculture & Forestry department, and enrolment of roughly 130,000 students, businesses like AbacusBio can access the highly-skilled talent they need to grow, innovate, and succeed.” – Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global

“With the opening of their new office, AbacusBio brings world-leading agri-science to Alberta’s already expansive agricultural sector. AbacusBio’s unique expertise in animal and plant genetics will help alleviate global food security challenges while championing environmental solutions across the agricultural value chain – from right here in Alberta.” – Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

“AbacusBio is a great example of a New Zealand agri-science and technology business offering solutions globally with a focus on sustainability.” – Matt Ritchie, Trade Commissioner and Consul General, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise

About Invest Alberta:

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 25,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit investalberta.ca.

About AbacusBio:

AbacusBio are international leaders in the application of science and technology in agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture. Our consultants work globally on industry-leading initiatives across the primary food supply chain, with specific skill-sets in genetics and data science, production system economics, strategy and investment, and technology. Their global reach gives the company a technical and strategic view of a wide range of challenges facing primary food production. AbacusBio recognizes our responsibility to the land and to the people wherever we work, but especially acknowledges the Indigenous peoples of the Edmonton/Amiskwaciwâskahikan region, their history, deep connection to the land, and the role that we can play in supporting positive impact in the community. For more information, please visit abacusbio.com.

About Edmonton Global:

The purpose of Edmonton Global is to radically transform and grow the economy of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. We are a not-for-profit corporation founded by 14 municipalities that make up the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Our focus is attracting foreign investment, helping regional businesses export with the world, enhancing our region’s global competitiveness, and bringing our region together with a unified voice to attract the attention and interest of investors the world over.