Balanos Oil Market is growing at 4.7% CAGR to Reach US$ 195.6 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Balanos oil, known for its long-standing historical usage and numerous benefits for the human body, has now gained global recognition. Its distinctive aroma makes it the highly sought-after ingredient in various industries such as perfumery and traditional medicine.

The medicinal properties of spices have played a significant role in pioneering the essential oils market including balanos oil. Manufacturers are compelled to integrate balanos oil into the production of innovative aromatic and flavored products, capitalizing on its promising antibacterial properties and ability to enhance flavors.

With the rising awareness regarding health and well-being, individuals started investing in products that ensure good health and well-being creating a plethora of growth opportunities for the personal care products and oils including balanos oil. Balanos oil due to its aromatic and medicinal properties gaining traction in the formulation of perfumes or herbal oil or related products. This is likely to drive the balanos oil market in the coming years.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 195.6 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.7% CAGR No. of Pages 140 pages No. of Tables 56 Tables No. of Figures 54 Figures



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global balanos oil market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% and be valued at US$ 195.6 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 3.4% CAGR for the period of 2018–2022

Under the application segment, cosmetics & personal care is likely to dominate the market with a market share of 47.0% in 2023

North America is estimated to dominate the market with a 41.3% market share in 2023

Based on region, Oceania and North American balanos oil market is expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.8% and 4.7%, respectively

“Statutory Compliance of Essential Oil Manufacturers to Intensify the Global Balanos Oil Market during the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled This Report

AU natural organics

Desert Date Co.

Lope tree

Natural AWA

Niceshops GmbH

O&3

Shea Terra Organics

Toogga

Market Development

The surging demand for essential oils has significantly impacted the strategic directions of numerous industry players, including Toogga, Shea Terra Organics, Natural AWA, and others, who have incorporated balanos oils into their extensive portfolios.

In order to curb the demand pool and gain high-profit margins manufacturers or balanos oil distributors are expanding their market presence and establishing long-term trade relations with raw material suppliers and end-users to increase their market share and survive long in unfavorable trade situations.

Segmentation of Balanos Oil Industry Research Report

By Application : Perfume Cosmetics and Personal Care Others (Medicinal, Cooking)

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global balanos oil, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (perfume, cosmetics & personal care, others (medicinal and cooking)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

