7 Mindsets Hosts Transformative Mindsets University

ROSWELL, Ga., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Mindsets , the leader in PreK-12 well-being, mental health, and assessment solutions, hosted Mindsets University earlier this week, an immersive two-day experience for 7 Mindsets users. The event, which took place in St. Petersburg, Florida, featured interactive experiences and motivational keynotes as well as sessions that highlighted best implementation practices, powerful self-care practices, and strategies for comprehensive multi-tiered support for student mental health.



“Mindsets University presented an opportunity for us to come together with our users for two days of intense learning and empowerment. Being together in-person for this event after a pandemic-induced hiatus was invigorating and inspiring,” said Mark Belles, CEO of 7 Mindsets. “My hope is that the hands-on learning and collaboration at this event will lead to educators feeling reinvigorated and with a stronger understanding of how positive mindsets can create a sense of well-being and achievement for their students and themselves that lasts a lifetime.”

The 300+ attendees had the opportunity to attend 30 sessions hosted by thought leaders and power users of the 7 Mindsets platform, including presentations on how the Mindsets can help one live their ultimate life and how to implement the 7 Mindsets in the classroom and beyond.

Keynote speakers Delia Gadson, principal of Paul L. Sheehy Elementary School in Tampa, Florida, and Dr. Baron R. Davis, senior advisor at Digital Promise, superintendent in Residence University of South Carolina, and CEO of the Noegenesis Group, highlighted the value and importance of adult SEL and self-care for educators during their sessions. Dr. Salome Thomas-EL, an award-winning teacher, principal, and internationally recognized author, discussed the power of relationships in schools and the impact educators can make when they leverage their roles both as learners and compassionate teachers and leaders.

Educators from 45 districts attended the conference, including districts that have implemented 7 Mindsets for several years and those just finishing their first year. Heritage Elementary School in Tampa, Florida, will begin its third year implementing 7 Mindsets. School counselor Andrea Simpson attended Mindsets University and spoke about the impact of the mindsets-based program in her school community.

“7 Mindsets has really changed our community culture within our school … impacted our students and our staff to build those relationships,” said Simpson. “A student quoted to me at the end of last year that our school has a much more positive vibe, and she enjoys coming to school.”

At the center of 7 Mindsets’ mission and work is empowering students, educators, and communities to lead their best lives. To learn more, visit www.7mindsets.com.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is a comprehensive mental health and well-being solution provider for schools and districts across the country. The company offers multi-tiered curriculums, assessment, professional learning, and coaching that ensure safe and supportive learning environments. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement, and have been used by over 5 million students and educators.