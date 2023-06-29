Liberation Labs Breaks Ground on its First Purpose-Built Precision Fermentation Biomanufacturing Facility

RICHMOND, Ind., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberation Labs , today broke ground on its first commercial-scale, purpose-built, precision fermentation biomanufacturing facility in Richmond, Indiana. The facility, which will have a capacity of 600,000 liters with a fully dedicated downstream process (DSP), will produce bio-based proteins and other building block ingredients at a scale and cost that will fill a pressing need among both new and established consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and other industrial manufacturers.



Liberation Labs’ approach will help overcome the two biggest challenges facing the industry today: cost and quality. By producing bio-based proteins in a purpose-built facility and at scale in the U.S instead of re-purposed facilities overseas, Liberation Labs will reduce cost, which will help customers make the end product cost-competitive. Commercial production is expected by at the end of 2024.

“Today is a major milestone not just for Liberation Labs but for the future of bio-products,” said Mark Warner, co-founder and CEO of Liberation Labs. “Despite strong consumer interest in bio-based ingredients, the industry has yet to fully deliver on their promise. We believe our purpose-built biomanufacturing facility will fill the gap and help usher in a new era of advanced bioproducts that will make our lives better, including foods, materials and yet-to-be-discovered breakthroughs.”

Counting economic impacts through direct operations and the supply chain, Liberation Labs’ cumulative annual impact on the state of Indiana is estimated at 178 jobs, nearly $13 million in labor income (including wages, salaries, benefits, and proprietors’ incomes), $21 million in gross state product (GSP) and $67 million in output. Each of Liberation Labs’ expected 45 direct jobs in Richmond is estimated to support nearly three (2.96) additional jobs in the region.

“This type of company and industry is a perfect fit for the Hoosier state given Indiana’s strong agriculture and manufacturing sectors,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “We love to see innovative new technologies creating quality jobs and career pathways for both today’s and tomorrow’s workforce. We welcome Liberation Labs to Indiana and look forward to supporting their growth and impact.”

About Liberation Labs

Liberation Labs is commercializing precision fermentation with a global network of purpose-built manufacturing facilities that enable the next wave of biotechnology advancements to produce bio-based consumer products at scale. We combine modern technology with fit-for-purpose design to bring reliable and cost-effective solutions that meet customer demand across the world. More information is available at www.liberationlabs.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52d3b2b8-96cc-4219-ad33-29313aee9075