Lynx Air announces resignation of CEO Merren McArthur

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lynx Air announced the resignation of its President and CEO, Merren McArthur, who is leaving for personal reasons.



McArthur is the founding CEO of Lynx Air, having joined the airline in June 2021, leading the airline to its first flight launch in April 2022, followed by a successful first year of operations. McArthur will continue in the role until the end of September, allowing time for the selection and appointment of a new CEO.

“I want to thank Merren for her significant contributions to Lynx Air over the past two years,” said Bill Franke, Chairman of Lynx Air’s board of directors. “Merren has overseen the strategy, launch and rapid growth of Lynx Air during one of the most challenging periods in aviation history. The airline has developed a strong brand within the Canadian market and is well positioned to continue offering ultra low fares to its passengers.”

Says McArthur, “I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead Lynx Air from the early planning phase to launch and beyond. I truly believe in Lynx Air’s vision to inspire more Canadians to fly, providing a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price. It has been a great privilege to lead the talented team at Lynx Air, whose passion and commitment knows no bounds. Together they are transforming the Canadian aviation landscape forever.”

She continues, “I would like to thank the Lynx Air board of directors and my executive leadership team for their support and guidance. While I will miss my colleagues and friends at Lynx, it is time to return to my family in Australia.”

Once appointed, the new CEO will lead the airline through a rapid growth phase as it expands its fleet to 46 aircraft over the next three to four years.

