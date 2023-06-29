YOMAEX Leading the Way in Compliance in the Cryptocurrency Market

NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YOMAEX, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has recently achieved a significant breakthrough in the area of compliance. Perry Schmidt, the Head of Market at the exchange, announced this news, drawing widespread attention in the global digital asset industry.

"We hold a significant position in the global digital asset market, attracting millions of users for trading," said Perry Schmidt. As an exchange committed to compliance operations, YOMAEX has been dedicated to providing users with a secure and stable trading environment.

Over the past few months, the YOMAEX team has collaborated extensively with industry experts and regulatory bodies to thoroughly study the legal and regulatory requirements worldwide, enhancing the platform's compliance and security. Through strengthening risk control systems, refining the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, and establishing efficient anti-money laundering mechanisms, YOMAEX has successfully elevated its compliance standards.

Perry Schmidt reiterated YOMAEX's stance, saying, "We are committed to providing users with a secure, transparent, and compliant digital asset trading environment. We adhere to all laws and regulations and maintain close cooperation with regulatory bodies to ensure the safety of users' funds and transaction information."

YOMAEX's groundbreaking progress serves as a demonstration and guidance for the entire digital asset industry, prompting deeper reflections on the security and compliance of digital asset trading. In the rapid development of the digital asset industry, regulatory environments and frameworks have been a crucial issue. YOMAEX's successful experience will have a positive impact on the industry as a whole.

YOMAEX not only focuses on enhancing the platform's compliance but also actively promotes further development and innovation in the digital asset industry. "We offer a diverse range of trading options to meet the investment needs of different users. We conduct rigorous project audits and evaluations to ensure the sustainability and investment value of the listed digital assets," Perry Schmidt explained the operation of the YOMAEX platform in detail.

Looking ahead, Perry Schmidt stated, "We will continue to strengthen the platform's compliance and security, providing users with efficient and convenient trading experiences. We will maintain close cooperation with regulatory bodies and industry partners to drive the healthy development of the digital asset industry."

With the global popularity of digital assets and the expansion of their applications, compliance has become a core competitive advantage for digital asset trading platforms. YOMAEX's compliance breakthrough not only demonstrates its commitment to user safety but also sets a new benchmark for the entire industry. This leads users to prioritize the platform's compliance level and security when choosing a digital asset trading platform, making YOMAEX their preferred choice.

YOMAEX's breakthrough in compliance opens up new avenues for the global digital asset industry. This advancement not only elevates the platform's compliance standards but also provides users with a more reliable and secure trading environment, which will have a positive impact on the entire digital asset industry, driving its healthy development.

YOMAEX exchange's announcement of its breakthrough in compliance establishes it as a safety leader in the digital asset industry. Through cooperation with regulatory bodies and a series of effective measures, YOMAEX has enhanced its compliance standards, providing users with a more reliable and secure trading environment. In the future, YOMAEX will continue to uphold compliance operations, offering users an efficient and secure digital asset trading experience, and becoming a fortress of security and an innovator in digital asset trading.



