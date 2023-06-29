Calithera Biosciences Announces Update on Complete Liquidation and Dissolution

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (OTC: “CALA”). Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it was unable to achieve a quorum of stockholders at its special meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held on June 29, 2023 (the “Special Meeting”), for the purpose of approving the Company’s Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution. In January 2023, the Company announced its intention to commence an orderly wind down of the Company’s business and operations. After consulting with its proxy solicitation advisors, the Company concluded that further attempts to solicit proxies for the Special Meeting would in all likelihood not allow it to achieve a quorum, and as a result has cancelled the Special Meeting.



CONTACT:

Stephanie Wong

ir@calithera.com

650.870.1063