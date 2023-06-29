Synchrony’s CareCredit Integration with Nextech Expands Practice and Patient Financial Options

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, a complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers, and Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services provider, today announced an expansion of their integration functionality. Synchrony's CareCredit health and wellness credit card has now been integrated into Nextech's software.

Nextech's innovative technology provides a unified, specialty-specific solution that simplifies the delivery of excellent patient care. Its intuitive solution improves operational efficiency by reducing administrative burdens, enhancing patient care, and optimizing financial performance. This new built-in patient payment feature gives Nextech customers greater flexibility to deliver an outstanding patient experience and enhance the practice's financial performance.

“The cost of healthcare has been rising for years, and out-of-pocket expenses for patients are higher than ever,” said Chuck Danner, General Manager of Payments at Nextech. “The expansion of our relationship, which now includes the addition of CareCredit into our software, empowers practices to manage a broader range of patient financial circumstances.”

The CareCredit health and wellness credit card is a way for people to pay for care not covered by insurance, including elective procedures, copays, deductibles, and coinsurance, often with special financing.

“Synchrony’s CareCredit was created with the goal of helping people pay for the health and wellness services they want for themselves and their family,” said Greg Pierce, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Health & Wellness at Synchrony. “Our expanded integration with Nextech will positively impact the patient financial experience and help further simplify provider financial workflows.”

With Nextech’s enhanced integration with CareCredit, front office and billing staff can now auto-post payments and refunds in the billing ledger and automatically batch pre-screen patients before scheduled appointments. Practices benefit from time savings, more accurate processing, and increased patient collection rates, while patients are able to choose customized payment options resulting in an enhanced healthcare experience.

“Specialty medical practices must offer innovative payment methods to support the needs of today's patients,” Danner said. “Seamless integration of CareCredit into Nextech enables clinics to immediately offer patients a variety of simple, budget-friendly financing options, helping alleviate the stress of self-pay responsibility.”

For more information about Nextech's proprietary solutions including integrated EHR and Practice Management software, go to https://www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

