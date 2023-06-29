Progress Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights1:

Revenue of $178.3 million increased 20% year-over-year on both an actual and a constant currency basis.

Non-GAAP revenue of $179.2 million increased 19% year-over-year on both an actual and a constant currency basis.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $569.0 million increased 19% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Operating margin was 13% and Non-GAAP operating margin was 38%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.27 compared to $0.66 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 59%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.06 compared to $1.04 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 2%.

“Progress had another terrific quarter in Q2, and we are very pleased with our results,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “Execution in the field remains strong, and consistent demand across nearly all products in all geographies again contributed to a solid beat in revenues and EPS. ARR and net retention remain on a positive trend, the MarkLogic integration is on course, and we continue to evaluate potential M&A targets.”

Additional financial highlights included:

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP1 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 %

Change May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 %

Change Revenue $ 178,251 $ 148,747 20 % $ 179,233 $ 150,879 19 % Income from operations $ 23,027 $ 40,235 (43) % $ 67,300 $ 61,298 10 % Operating margin 13 % 27 % (1400) bps 38 % 41 % (300) bps Net income $ 12,090 $ 29,110 (58) % $ 46,937 $ 45,886 2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.66 (59) % $ 1.06 $ 1.04 2 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 47,951 $ 68,260 (30) % $ 48,040 $ 68,038 (29) %

Other fiscal second quarter 2023 metrics and recent results included:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $125.5 million at the end of the quarter.

Days sales outstanding was 44 days compared to 39 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2022 and 42 days in the fiscal first quarter of 2023.

On June 21, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock which will be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2023.



Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “We are very happy with our Q2 results, which again were driven by strong top line performance across virtually all products. Operating margins finished well ahead of our expectations – a reflection of solid execution from our sales teams as well as our integration and operations teams. ARR grew 19% in constant currency to over $569M, which is 3% on a pro-forma basis. At the same time, net retention rates remained steadily above 100% at 101% for the quarter. The balance sheet remains very strong, our net leverage continues to decline, and the MarkLogic integration has begun to achieve material milestones.”

2023 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 and the fiscal third quarter ending August 31, 2023:

Updated FY 2023 Guidance

(June 29, 2023) Prior FY 2023 Guidance

(March 28, 2023) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP1 GAAP Non-GAAP1 Revenue $686 - $694 $690 - $698 $676 - $684 $680 - $688 Diluted earnings per share $1.35 - $1.43 $4.16 - $4.24 $1.32 - $1.40 $4.09 - $4.17 Operating margin 15% - 16% 38% - 39% 15% - 16% 38% - 39% Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $173 - $183 $175 - $185 $173 - $183 $175 - $185 Effective tax rate 20% - 21% 20% - 21% 20% - 21% 20% - 21%





Q3 2023 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP1 Revenue $171 - $175 $172 - $176 Diluted earnings per share $0.27 - $0.31 $0.98 - $1.02

Based on current exchange rates, the expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2023 business outlook compared to 2022 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $1.3 million, and approximately $0.01 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q3 2023 business outlook compared to 2022 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $1.3 million, and approximately $0.01 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted Q3 2023 earnings per share. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Conference Call

Progress will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Participants must register for the conference call here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaa094c13ba6046d19c7d867c718dd6ee . The webcast can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7qzbqxtn . The conference call will include comments followed by questions and answers. Attendees must register for the webcast and an archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress website within the investor relations section after the live conference call.

Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress furnishes certain non-GAAP supplemental information to our financial results. We use such non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance because our management team believes that by excluding the effects of certain GAAP-related items that in their opinion do not reflect the ordinary earnings of our operations, such information helps to illustrate underlying trends in our business and provides us with a more comparable measure of our continuing business, as well as greater understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business. Management also uses such non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, evaluate performance, and allocate resources. In addition, the compensation of our executives and non-executive employees is based in part on the performance of our business as evaluated by such non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future by: (i) providing more transparency for certain financial measures, (ii) presenting disclosure that helps investors understand how we plan and measure the performance of our business, (iii) affords a view of our operating results that may be more easily compared to our peer companies, and (iv) enables investors to consider our operating results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis (including following the integration period of our prior and proposed acquisitions). However, this non-GAAP information is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should be considered in conjunction with our GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP information may have a material impact on Progress’ financial results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to Progress' GAAP financial results is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

In the noted fiscal periods, we adjusted for the following items from our GAAP financial results to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures:

Acquisition-related revenue - We include acquisition-related revenue, which constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would have been recognized prior to our adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2021-08, Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers (“ASU 2021-08”) during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The acquisition-related revenue in our results relates to Chef Software, Inc. and Ipswitch, Inc., which we acquired on October 5, 2020 and April 30, 2019, respectively. Since GAAP accounting required the elimination of this revenue prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. We believe these adjustments are useful to management and investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of the business because, although we cannot be certain that customers will renew their contracts, we have historically experienced high renewal rates on maintenance and support agreements and other customer contracts. Upon our adoption of ASU 2021-08, this adjustment is no longer applicable to subsequent acquisitions. The remaining adjustment is related to our acquisition of Chef and is expected to continue through the end of fiscal year 2023.

Amortization of acquired intangibles - We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles because those expenses are unrelated to our core operating performance and the intangible assets acquired vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses acquired. Adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets from MarkLogic Corporation (“MarkLogic”), which we acquired on February 7, 2023. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.

Stock-based compensation - We exclude stock-based compensation to be consistent with the way management and, in our view, the overall financial community evaluates our performance and the methods used by analysts to calculate consensus estimates. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include these charges in operating plans.

Restructuring expenses - In all periods presented, we exclude restructuring expenses incurred because those expenses distort trends and are not part of our core operating results. Adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to restructuring expenses from MarkLogic. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.

Acquisition-related expenses - We exclude acquisition-related expenses in order to provide a more meaningful comparison of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions.

Gain on sale of assets held for sale - We exclude the gain associated with the sale of our Bedford, Massachusetts headquarters during fiscal year 2022. We don’t believe such gains are part of our core operating results because they are inconsistent in amount and frequency and therefore may distort operating trends.

Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net Cyber incident - We exclude certain expenses resulting from the detection of irregular activity on certain portions of our corporate network, as more thoroughly described in the Form 8-K that we filed on December 19, 2022. MOVEit Vulnerability - We exclude certain expenses resulting from the zero-day MOVEit vulnerability, as more thoroughly described in the Form 8-K that we filed on June 5, 2023.





Expenses include costs to investigate and remediate these cyber related matters, as well as legal and other professional services related thereto. Expenses related to such cyber matters are provided net of expected insurance recoveries, although the timing of recognizing insurance recoveries may differ from the timing of recognizing the associated expenses. Costs associated with the enhancement of our cybersecurity program are not included within this adjustment. We expect to continue to incur legal and other professional services expenses in future periods. Expenses related to such cyber matters are expected to result in operating expenses that would not have otherwise been incurred in the normal course of business operations. We believe that excluding these costs facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Provision for income taxes - We adjust our income tax provision by excluding the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Constant currency - Revenue from our international operations has historically represented a substantial portion of our total revenue. As a result, our revenue results have been impacted, and we expect will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we present revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis, which helps improve the understanding of our revenue results and our performance in comparison to prior periods. The constant currency information presented is calculated by translating current period results using prior period weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") - We provide an ARR performance metric to help investors better understand and assess the performance of our business because our mix of revenue generated from recurring sources has increased in recent years. ARR represents the annualized contract value for all active and contractually binding term-based contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR includes maintenance, software upgrade rights, public cloud and on-premises subscription-based transactions and managed services. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with, or to replace, either of those items. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.

Net Retention Rate - We calculate net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period end ("Prior Period ARR"). We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period end ("Current Period ARR"). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net retention rate. Net retention rate is not calculated in accordance with GAAP.

We also provide guidance on adjusted free cash flow, which is equal to cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, plus restructuring payments.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook (including the integration of MarkLogic) and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price; (ii) our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses; (iii) we may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts; (iv) if the security measures for our software, services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors or zero-day vulnerabilities, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure; and (v) risks related to the disruption associated with the ongoing integration of MarkLogic. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com .

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 %

Change May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 %

Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 56,407 $ 44,814 26 % $ 113,975 $ 87,564 30 % Maintenance and services 121,844 103,933 17 % 228,502 206,105 11 % Total revenue 178,251 148,747 20 % 342,477 293,669 17 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 2,814 2,583 9 % 5,266 5,192 1 % Cost of maintenance and services 22,970 15,801 45 % 40,471 30,946 31 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,994 5,573 43 % 14,258 11,031 29 % Total costs of revenue 33,778 23,957 41 % 59,995 47,169 27 % Gross profit 144,473 124,790 16 % 282,482 246,500 15 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 40,147 32,704 23 % 73,901 66,173 12 % Product development 34,820 28,643 22 % 65,258 57,316 14 % General and administrative 21,469 19,207 12 % 40,255 36,198 11 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 17,546 11,892 48 % 31,157 23,614 32 % Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 1,483 — * 4,175 — * Restructuring expenses 3,990 143 * 5,387 654 724 % Acquisition-related expenses 1,991 2,736 (27)% 3,734 3,648 2 % Gain on sale of assets held for sale — (10,770 ) * — (10,770 ) * Total operating expenses 121,446 84,555 44 % 223,867 176,833 27 % Income from operations 23,027 40,235 (43)% 58,615 69,667 (16)% Other expense, net (8,418 ) (3,390 ) 148 % (14,082 ) (6,870 ) 105 % Income before income taxes 14,609 36,845 (60)% 44,533 62,797 (29)% Provision for income taxes 2,519 7,735 (67)% 8,769 13,233 (34)% Net income $ 12,090 $ 29,110 (58)% $ 35,764 $ 49,564 (28)% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.67 (58)% $ 0.83 $ 1.13 (27)% Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.66 (59)% $ 0.81 $ 1.11 (27)% Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,343 43,575 (1)% 43,321 43,778 (1)% Diluted 44,470 44,253 — % 44,411 44,480 — % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 — % $ 0.350 $ 0.350 — %





Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 729 $ 472 54 % $ 1,349 $ 883 53 % Sales and marketing 1,769 690 156 % 3,264 2,092 56 % Product development 3,049 2,740 11 % 6,047 4,962 22 % General and administrative 4,740 5,455 (13)% 9,379 9,534 (2)% Total $ 10,287 $ 9,357 10 % $ 20,039 $ 17,471 15 % *not meaningful







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands) May 31, 2023 November 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,531 $ 256,277 Accounts receivable, net 87,183 97,834 Unbilled receivables 32,958 29,158 Other current assets 35,410 42,784 Total current assets 281,082 426,053 Property and equipment, net 14,655 14,927 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,230,459 888,392 Right-of-use lease assets 23,396 17,574 Long-term unbilled receivables 38,727 39,936 Other assets 13,566 24,597 Total assets $ 1,601,885 $ 1,411,479 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 76,126 $ 76,629 Current portion of long-term debt, net 9,671 6,234 Short-term operating lease liabilities 10,090 7,471 Short-term deferred revenue, net 227,607 227,670 Total current liabilities 323,494 318,004 Long-term debt, net 422,666 259,220 Convertible senior notes, net 353,696 352,625 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,654 15,041 Long-term deferred revenue, net 56,030 54,770 Other long-term liabilities 9,530 13,315 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 347,537 332,083 Retained earnings 71,278 66,421 Total shareholders’ equity 418,815 398,504 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,601,885 $ 1,411,479





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,090 $ 29,110 $ 35,764 $ 49,564 Depreciation and amortization 27,398 19,379 49,540 38,597 Gain on sale of assets held for sale — (10,770 ) — (10,770 ) Stock-based compensation 10,287 9,357 20,039 17,471 Other non-cash adjustments (1,949 ) 1,673 (6,156 ) 6,115 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 125 19,511 (4,469 ) 11,376 Net cash flows from operating activities 47,951 68,260 94,718 112,353 Capital expenditures (1,584 ) (1,148 ) (1,969 ) (1,979 ) Repurchases of common stock, net of issuances (7,992 ) (22,796 ) (13,635 ) (43,702 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (7,848 ) (7,789 ) (15,871 ) (15,573 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (275 ) — (356,096 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs — — 195,000 5,517 Principal payment on term loan and repayment of revolving line of credit (26,718 ) (1,716 ) (28,437 ) (3,435 ) Other (928 ) 17,780 (4,456 ) 15,359 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 2,606 52,591 (130,746 ) 68,540 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 122,925 173,322 256,277 157,373 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 125,531 $ 225,913 $ 125,531 $ 225,913





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES1

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 178,251 $ 148,747 $ 342,477 $ 293,669 Acquisition-related revenue 982 2,132 2,367 4,715 Non-GAAP revenue $ 179,233 $ 150,879 $ 344,844 $ 298,384 Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 23,027 $ 40,235 $ 58,615 $ 69,667 Amortization of acquired intangibles 25,540 17,465 45,415 34,645 Restructuring expenses and other 3,990 143 5,387 654 Stock-based compensation 10,287 9,357 20,039 17,471 Acquisition-related revenue and expenses 2,973 4,868 6,101 8,363 Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 1,483 — 4,175 — Gain on sale of assets held for sale — (10,770 ) — (10,770 ) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 67,300 $ 61,298 $ 139,732 $ 120,030 Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 12,090 $ 29,110 $ 35,764 $ 49,564 Amortization of acquired intangibles 25,540 17,465 45,415 34,645 Restructuring expenses and other 3,990 143 5,387 654 Stock-based compensation 10,287 9,357 20,039 17,471 Acquisition-related revenue and expenses 2,973 4,868 6,101 8,363 Gain on sale of assets held for sale — (10,770 ) — (10,770 ) Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 1,483 — 4,175 — Provision for income taxes (9,426 ) (4,287 ) (17,185 ) (10,481 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 46,937 $ 45,886 $ 99,696 $ 89,446 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.66 $ 0.81 $ 1.11 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.57 0.39 1.02 0.78 Stock-based compensation 0.24 0.22 0.45 0.40 Restructuring expenses and other 0.09 — 0.12 0.01 Acquisition-related revenue and expenses 0.07 0.11 0.14 0.19 Gain on sale of assets held for sale — (0.24 ) — (0.24 ) Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 0.03 — 0.09 — Provision for income taxes (0.21 ) (0.10 ) (0.39 ) (0.24 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.04 $ 2.24 $ 2.01 Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 44,470 44,253 44,411 44,480

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES1

(Unaudited) Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 % Change May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 47,951 $ 68,260 (30)% $ 94,718 $ 112,353 (16)% Purchases of property and equipment (1,584 ) (1,148 ) 38 % (1,969 ) (1,979 ) (1)% Free cash flow 46,367 67,112 (31)% 92,749 110,374 (16)% Add back: restructuring payments 1,673 926 81 % 2,162 2,345 (8)% Adjusted free cash flow $ 48,040 $ 68,038 (29)% $ 94,911 $ 112,719 (16)%





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE1

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 602.0 $ 686.3 14 % $ 694.3 15 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue 8.6 3.7 (57)% 3.7 (57)% Non-GAAP revenue $ 610.6 $ 690.0 13 % $ 698.0 14 %





Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 106.0 $ 110.7 GAAP operating margins 15 % 16 % Acquisition-related revenue 3.7 3.7 Acquisition-related expense 4.9 4.9 Restructuring expense 6.3 6.3 Stock-based compensation 40.4 40.4 Amortization of acquired intangibles 96.6 96.6 Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 6.2 6.2 Total adjustments(2) 158.1 158.1 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 264.1 $ 268.8 Non-GAAP operating margin 38 % 39 % (2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from MarkLogic and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.





Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 60.2 $ 63.9 Adjustments (from previous table) 158.1 158.1 Income tax adjustment(3) (32.4 ) (32.4 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 185.9 $ 189.6 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.43 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.16 $ 4.24 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44.7 44.7





2 Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20% for Low and 21% for High, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 264.1 $ 268.8 Other (expense) income (30.3 ) (30.3 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 233.8 238.5 Non-GAAP net income 185.9 189.6 Tax provision $ 47.9 $ 48.9 Non-GAAP tax rate 20 % 21 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE1

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year 2023 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 173 $ 183 Purchases of property and equipment (5 ) (5 ) Add back: restructuring payments 7 7 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 175 $ 185





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q3 2023 GUIDANCE1

(Unaudited) Q3 2023 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 151.2 $ 171.2 13 % $ 175.2 16 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue 1.8 0.8 (56)% 0.8 (56)% Non-GAAP revenue $ 153.0 $ 172.0 12 % $ 176.0 15 %





Q3 2023 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance Three Months Ending August 31, 2023 Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.31 Acquisition-related revenue 0.02 0.02 Acquisition-related expense 0.01 0.01 Restructure expense 0.01 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.22 0.22 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.57 0.57 Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 0.05 0.05 Total adjustments 0.88 0.88 Income tax adjustment (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 1.02





1 See Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to Progress’ GAAP financial results at the end of this press release.