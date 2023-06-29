Robex Announces Voting Results for 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

English French

QUEBEC CITY, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or the “Company”) (TSXV:RBX) is pleased to announce the results of the vote at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2023 via live video webcast (the “Meeting”). The detailed results of the votes held at the Meeting are set out below.



1. Election of Directors



According to votes received, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was duly elected as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until such person’s successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Management Nominees



# of Votes For % of Votes Cast

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Richard R. Faucher 439,708,046 99.41% 2,623,300 0.59% Julien Cohen 434,346,108 98.19% 7,985,238 1.81% Benjamin Cohen 439,691,546 99.40% 2,639,800 0.60% Georges Cohen 439,691,546 99.40% 2,639,800 0.60% Claude Goulet 439,708,046 99.41% 2,623,300 0.59% Michel Doyon 434,460,546 98.22% 7,870,800 1.78% Christian Marti 434,757,546 98.29% 7,573,800 1.71% Gerard De Hert 442,283,046 99.99% 48,300 0.01% Thomas Lagree 442,283,046 99.99% 48,300 0.01%

2. Appointment of Auditors



According to votes received, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were duly appointed as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Corporation, with the following results:

# of Votes For % of Votes Cast For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast

Withheld Total Votes 442,734,339 99.96% 181,737 0.04%

3. Share Consolidation

According to votes received, the special resolution (the full text of which is reproduced in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 19, 2023) authorizing a consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on a ten (10) existing common shares to one (1) new common share (10:1) basis, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, was adopted by the shareholders of the Corporation, with the following results:

# of Votes For % of Votes Cast For # of Votes

Against % of Votes Cast

Against Total Votes 441,642,276 99.71% 1,273,800 0.29%

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

More Information

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.



FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS RENMARK INC. Aurélien Bonneviot, Chief Executive Officer

Stanislas Prunier, Investor Relations and Corporate

Development

+1 581 741-7421



E-mail: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com Robert Thaemlitz

Account Manager



+1 416 644-2020 or +1 212 812-7680



E-mail: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com

www.renmarkfinancial.com

