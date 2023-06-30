Maisons du Monde: Reactivation of liquidity contract

English French

Reactivation of liquidity contract

NANTES – 30 June 2023, 7h00 CEST – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541).

Maisons du Monde announces that the liquidity contract has been reactivated today with immediate effect. It was suspended from 27 October 2021 when the company launched a first share buyback program, until 23 June 2023 when the company completed its second buyback program announced in July 2022.

The following assets were included in the liquidity account entrusted to EXANE BNP Paribas as at 29 June 2023:

57,870 Maisons du Monde shares

1,237,563 euros

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Carole Alexandre



Tel : (+33) 6 30 85 12 78 Pierre Barbe



Tel : (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 352 stores across 9 European countries. At the end of 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”

