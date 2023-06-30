Awilco Drilling Plc: Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR HONG KONG, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



Aberdeen, 30th June 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Awilco Drilling Plc (the "Company") on 30th June 2023 regarding the completion a private placement of 9,680,040 new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts by the Company raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of USD 8.1 million (the "Private Placement").

As announced by the Company on 29th June 2023, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") intends to carry out a potential subsequent offering of new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of up to USD 0.4 million to existing holders of Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts in the Company as of 29th June 2023 (as registered in the VPS two trading days thereafter) who (i) were not included in the wall crossing phase of the Private Placement, (ii) were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Subsequent Offering"). The subscription price per new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts in the Subsequent Offering will be NOK 9, which is equal to the subscription price per new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts in the Private Placement.

Date on which the terms and conditions of the Subsequent Offering were announced: 29 June 2023

Last day including right: 29 June 2023

Ex-date: 30 June 2023

Record date: 3 July 2023

Date of approval: 29 June 2023

Maximum number of new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts: 478,027

Subscription price: NOK 9

Other information: The Subsequent Offering is conditional upon, inter alia, completion of the Private Placement and approval by the Board as well approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on or around 20 July 2023 of an authorisation to the Board to increase the share capital of the Company. The Board may at its discretion decide not to proceed with or cancel the Subsequent Offering. The Subsequent Offering will not be available for shareholders resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action.

For further information about the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering please contact:

Erik Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 95 29 22 71



Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 93 42 84 64

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

