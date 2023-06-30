Vistin Pharma ASA: Offer to buy back shares

30 June 2023: Vistin Pharma ASA (the “Company”) has decided to launch an offer to all shareholders in the Company to buy back up to 250,000 shares in the Company in connection with its Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for the executive management. The executive management can in accordance with the LTIP purchase shares for up to MNOK 6, at a 25% discount, with three years of binding time.



The buyback will be conducted as a reverse book-building process in which shareholders can submit sales offers.

The book building period commences today, Friday 30 June 2023, at 09:00 hours CEST and is expected to close at 16:00 hours CEST on Monday 3 July 2023. The Company reserves the right to accept sales offers received after the end of the book building period, as well as to close or extend the book building period at any time and for any reason in its sole discretion without further notice.

Sales offers are irrevocable and cannot be withdrawn once received, however if the book building period is extended, sales offers can be withdrawn up to the expiry of the extended book-building period.

The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions. The Company will determine criteria for the allocation of the acceptances in accordance with the best interest of the Company and the equal treatment of shareholders. The Company may decide to repurchase fewer shares than set out above, or choose to repurchase no shares at all, at its sole discretion.

SpareBank 1 Markets AS acts as sole bookrunner in connection with the buyback, and shareholders wanting to sell shares can contact SpareBank 1 Markets AS at +47 24 14 74 70.

The buyback is based on the authorization provided by the Company’s annual general meeting held on 22 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This stock exchange announcement was published by Alexander Karlsen, CFO of Vistin Pharma ASA, on 30 June 2023 at 07:30 CEST. This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (“MAR”), and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Important information:

The buyback offer contemplated hereby and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and the buyback is not being made, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which this would be unlawful, require registration or other measures. The Company and its advisors do not assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. The offer is not being made directly or indirectly in, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia (the “United States”). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, internet delivery, e-mail, telex and telephones. Accordingly, copies of this release and any related documents are not being, and must not be, mailed, e-mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into the United States and so doing may invalidate any purported acceptance.







