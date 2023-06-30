ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

30 June 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 29 June 2023, Adiba Ighodaro, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought a total of 800 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1076.59 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions Adiba Ighodaro and her connected persons hold a total of 800 ordinary shares, being 0.001% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

