Atomic Layer Deposition Market to Surpass 4.83Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Widespread Utilization in the Manufacturing of New and Advanced Designed Chips

Westford,USA, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the increasing demand for atomic layer deposition market can be attributed to its widespread utilization in manufacturing new and advanced designed chips. ALD has emerged as one of the most effective methods for producing thin films with precise control over their composition, thickness, and uniformity. This makes ALD a critical technique in the semiconductor device fabrication process.

Prominent Players in Atomic Layer Deposition Market

Adeka Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASM International NV

Aixtron SE

Entegris, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Picosun Oy

Oxford Instruments plc

Ultratech, Inc.

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Beneq Oy

ALD NanoSolutions, Inc.

Arradiance, Inc.

LAMINAR Coating Technologies, Inc.

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

SoLayTec B.V.

Applied Microstructures, Inc.

NCD Technologies, Inc.

Thermal Atomic Layer DepositionSegment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Ability to Create Uniform Layers

Thermal atomic layer deposition (ALD) has emerged as a dominant technology in theatomic layer deposition market, capturing a substantial 36.3% share of global revenue. This remarkable growth can be attributed to its ability to create uniform layers with precise surface control and excellent conformance, irrespective of the surface geometry. Thermal ALD finds extensive application in depositing a wide range of molecules, including aluminium, making it a preferred choice for industries.

The market inNorth America is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 12.2% in the atomic layer deposition market. This surge can be attributed to the increasing number of solar energy projects and data centres being constructed throughout the United States.

Electronics and SemiconductorsSegment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Demand for Semiconductors

The electronics and semiconductors sector has established itself as the leading market segment, commanding a significant 45.2% share of total atomic layer deposition industry sales. This dominance can be attributed to the growing demand for semiconductors and electronic components fueled by technological advancements and the proliferation of smart devices.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as the atomic layer deposition market leader, capturing the largest market share with a significant 40.6% revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of numerous electronics manufacturers across the economies of the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the atomic layer deposition market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Atomic Layer Deposition Market

ACM Research, Inc., a renowned supplier of wafer processing solutions in the semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, recently announced the expansion of its 300mm Ultra Fn furnace dry processing platform. The company introduced its Ultra Fn A furnace tool as part of this expansion. This new addition to ACM's product lineup incorporates thermal atomic layer deposition (ALD), further diversifying the range of furnace applications supported by ACM. The Ultra Fn A system enables precise and controlled ALD processes, enhancing the capabilities of the furnace platform for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Beneq, a leading player in industrial production utilizing atomic layer deposition (ALD), recently launched two innovative products specifically designed for semiconductor device fabrication. These products are the Transform 300 and Prodigy. Beneq made a significant impact in the ALD cluster tools market with the introduction of the highly successful Beneq Transform family of products.

Key Questions Answered in Atomic Layer Deposition Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

