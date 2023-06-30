Dermatology Supplements Market is set to Reach US$ 7.1 Billion at a CAGR of 7.3% from the forecast period 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent Growth Plus Reports analysis, the Global Dermatology Supplements Market was valued at US$ 3.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2031 during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The research describes the most successful strategies, market trends, key drivers and opportunities, competitive landscape, market size, statistic figures, revenue forecasts, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of dermatological diseases is propelling market revenue growth.

Growing public awareness of natural skin care products drives the demand for dermatology supplements.

The key market players are launching new products to create a strong product pipeline.

Dermatology Supplements Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 3.7 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 7.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers:

The expansion of the global market revenue for dermatological supplements is the increased prevalence of dermatological illnesses. Major investments in R&D to create unique products have also been credited with significant growth. The widespread pollution, global warming, and hectic lifestyles that damage skin quality have also accelerated the usage of products that help protect and prevent injury to the skin. However, the cost of dermatological supplements to consumers limits market revenue expansion.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global dermatology supplements market from perspectives such as product, distribution channel, and region.

Product Segmentation:

Based on the products, the global dermatology supplements market is segmented as vitamin, collagen, mineral, omega fatty acids, and others.

The vitamin segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global dermatology supplements market. This large revenue share is attributed to the essential benefits of vitamins in treating many dermatological disorders and extrinsic and intrinsic factors, such as aging, impact skin appearance.

The collagen segment is expected to grow faster in terms of revenue share in the global dermatology supplement market. The large revenue share is because collagen is highly used as an anti-aging agent.

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Based on the distribution channel, the global dermatology supplements market is segmented as online and offline.

The online segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global dermatology supplements market and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This rise in revenue share is due to the convenience of purchasing dermatological supplements online, with discounts and free home delivery.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on the region, the global dermatology supplements market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global dermatology supplements market with the largest revenue share. This rise in revenue share is attributed to the increasing number of elderly people, a great demand for anti-aging treatments, and the increased emphasis on aesthetics.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global dermatology supplements market are:

HUM Nutrition Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Reserveage Nutrition

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Amway

Asahi NeoCell LLC.

Murad Europe Ltd.

The market for dermatology supplements is only relatively competitive because there aren't many large firms selling them. Only a handful of the top competitors presently control most of the industry in terms of market revenue share. Several well-known players are aggressively making acquisitions and launching new products with other businesses to strengthen their market positions on a global scale.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Customized 3D-printed anti-aging supplements were introduced by Nourished and Neutrogena. The Ageless Skinstack is marketed as supporting healthy skin from the inside out.

In August 2021, AxisBiotix, a probiotic supplement created by SkinBio therapeutics with the goal of treating psoriasis, was the company's first commercially available product.

In June 2021, A nutraceutical supplement for skin renewal was introduced by the skincare business LABthetics. The supplement was created for professionals to use in conjunction with aesthetic operations to rebuild and strengthen the skin's collagen and assist skin renewal.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Vitamin Biotin Vitamin A Vitamin B3 Vitamin C Vitamin E Collagen Mineral Zinc Copper Selenium Omega Fatty Acids Others GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Online Company Website E-commerce Offline Specialty Stores Independent Stores Departmental Stores

DERMATOLOGY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET TOC

