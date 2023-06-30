Global HVAC Relay Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Commercial and Industrial Facilities Fuels Growth

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HVAC Relay Market by Type (Electromagnetic Relay, Hybrid Relay, Solid State), Application (Automotive, Commercial, Industrial) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global HVAC Relay Market is forecasted to grow significantly, with a projected value of USD 4,939.91 Million in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.94%, to reach a staggering USD 7,408.19 Million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global HVAC Relay Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global HVAC Relay Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global HVAC Relay Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global HVAC Relay Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global HVAC Relay Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global HVAC Relay Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global HVAC Relay Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global HVAC Relay Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4939.91 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7408.19 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand from commercial and industrial facilities

Growing need to comply with strict regulations on energy efficiency and GHG emissions

Rising development in the use of sustainable materials

Restraints

Relatively high cost HVAC relays and dearth of skilled workforce

Opportunities

Emerging technological developments in HVAC relay systems

Ongoing integration of value-add features in HVAC relay

Challenges

Concerns over complicated process of HVAC systems

Market Segmentation:



This research report categorizes the Global HVAC Relay Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Electromagnetic Relay, Hybrid Relay, Solid State, and Thermal Relay. The Electromagnetic Relay is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Automotive, Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. The Automotive is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Celduc Realis

Control & Switchgear Electric Limited

Eaton Corporation Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Littlefuse, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schinder Electric AG

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Limited

Toshiba Corporation

