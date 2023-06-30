Global HVAC Relay Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Commercial and Industrial Facilities Fuels Growth

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HVAC Relay Market by Type (Electromagnetic Relay, Hybrid Relay, Solid State), Application (Automotive, Commercial, Industrial) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global HVAC Relay Market is forecasted to grow significantly, with a projected value of USD 4,939.91 Million in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.94%, to reach a staggering USD 7,408.19 Million by 2030.
The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global HVAC Relay Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.
Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.
Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.
The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global HVAC Relay Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global HVAC Relay Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global HVAC Relay Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global HVAC Relay Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global HVAC Relay Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global HVAC Relay Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global HVAC Relay Market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4939.91 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7408.19 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand from commercial and industrial facilities
- Growing need to comply with strict regulations on energy efficiency and GHG emissions
- Rising development in the use of sustainable materials
Restraints
- Relatively high cost HVAC relays and dearth of skilled workforce
Opportunities
- Emerging technological developments in HVAC relay systems
- Ongoing integration of value-add features in HVAC relay
Challenges
- Concerns over complicated process of HVAC systems
Market Segmentation:
This research report categorizes the Global HVAC Relay Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market is studied across Electromagnetic Relay, Hybrid Relay, Solid State, and Thermal Relay. The Electromagnetic Relay is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Application, the market is studied across Automotive, Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. The Automotive is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- Celduc Realis
- Control & Switchgear Electric Limited
- Eaton Corporation Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Littlefuse, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Omega Engineering, Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schinder Electric AG
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity Limited
- Toshiba Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/as6at
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment