Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions June 30, 2023, at 11.30 a.m.
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 34179/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3112 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(2): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(3): Volume: 6198 Unit price: 0.485 EUR
(4): Volume: 170 Unit price: 0.485 EUR
(5): Volume: 2490 Unit price: 0.485 EUR
(6): Volume: 380 Unit price: 0.485 EUR
(7): Volume: 650 Unit price: 0.485 EUR
(8): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.485 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0.48322 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
