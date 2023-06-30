Chicago, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report Germany Collaborative Robot Market by Component, Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Furniture & Equipment) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets, Germany Collaborative Robot Industry to Grow at a CAGR 35.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Germany houses several collaborative robots manufacturers.

Germany is currently the largest collaborative robot (cobot) market in Europe. Like traditional industrial robots, most collaborative robots are installed in the automotive industry. According to the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA), the automotive industry is Germany’s leading sector for collaborative robots (cobots).

The production volume of vehicles is expected to increase as exports continue to grow due to the high demand for luxury vehicles globally. The advent of electric and hybrid cars is expected to boost further the adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) in automotive production lines. The second-largest end-use industry of collaborative robots in Germany is electrical & electronics.

This strong manufacturing sector is expected to fuel the country's collaborative robot (cobot) market in the coming years. According to the German Trade and Invest (GTAI), a high productivity rate and steady wage level make Germany an attractive investment location. Various manufacturers use the LBR series robots developed by KUKA (Germany) across the automotive industry. The LBR robot was first deployed by Daimler (Germany) to manufacture vehicle transmissions. Volkswagen (Germany) is another major vehicle manufacturer that has deployed collaborative robots. Ford Motor Company (US) has deployed several collaborative robots for polishing vehicles at its assembly plant in Cologne, Germany. Cobots are also being deployed by SMEs that supply parts to large automotive companies.

Top Key Market Players in UK Collaborative Robot companies

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark),

FANUC Corporation (Japan),

ABB (Switzerland),

Techman Robot Inc (Taiwan),

KUKA AG (Germany),

Doosan Robotics Inc. (South Korea),

Denso Corporation (Japan),

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) among others



