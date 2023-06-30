Insights for CISOs 2022-2023: Determine Which Solutions Most Closely Meet Your Business Needs with Practical Insights to Support Vendor Selection

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOs: 2022 Annual Compendium" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a seismic shift across every industry and region - cybersecurity was no exception. The rapid and widespread adoption of remote working, migration to the cloud, acceleration of digital transformation (DT) efforts, and the ever-evolving nature of threats have resulted in significant challenges for chief information security officers (CISOs) throughout 2022.

The cybersecurity research team has developed this annual compendium to help CISOs in every industry understand the main issues relating to a range of security solutions. Takeaways from this compendium will help organizations determine which solutions most closely meet their business needs and provide practical insight to support vendor selection.

Why is this compendium valuable for CISOs?

It provides practical advice on how to enhance the security posture and select vendors.

It highlights major trends and developments across several security solution areas that the publisher covers in detail through its syndicated research.

It helps CISOs understand the threat landscape and their exposure to vulnerabilities.

It highlights the main cybersecurity trends for 2023.

Key Topics Covered

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Research Summary

Research Summary

Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem*

Cybersecurity Solutions the Compendium Covers

3 Breach and Attack Simulation

BAS - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the BAS Industry

BAS - Key Trends

BAS - Key Competitors

BAS - Insights and Recommendations

BAS - Trends to Watch in 2023

4 Cloud-native Application Protection Platform

CNAPP - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CNAPP Industry

CNAPP - Key Trends

CNAPP - Insights and Recommendations

CNAPP - Key Competitors

CNAPP - Trends to Watch in 2023

5 Cloud Workload Protection

CWP - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CWP Industry

CWP - Key Trends

CWP - Insights and Recommendations

CWP - Key Competitors

CWP - Trends to Watch in 2023

6 Cyberthreat Intelligence and Threat Intelligence Platforms

CTI and TIPs - Definitions

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CTI and TIP Industries

CTI and TIPs - Key Trends

CTI and TIPs - Key Competitors

CTI and TIPs - Insights and Recommendations

CTI and TIPs - Trends to Watch in 2023

7 Digital Risk Protection

DRP - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the DRP Industry

DRP - Key Trends

DRP - Insights and Recommendations

DRP - Key Competitors

DRP - Trends to Watch in 2023

8 Email Security

Email Security - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Email Security Industry

Email Security - Key Trends

Email Security - Insights and Recommendations

Email Security - Key Competitors

Email Security - Trends to Watch in 2023

9 Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry

Endpoint Security - Key Trends

Endpoint Security - Insights and Recommendations

Endpoint Security - Key Competitors

Endpoint Security - Trends to Watch in 2023

10 Identity and Access Management

IAM - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IAM Industry

IAM - Key Trends

IAM - Key Competitors

IAM - Insights and Recommendations

IAM - Trends to Watch in 2023

11 Managed Detection and Response

MDR - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MDR Industry

MDR - Key Trends

MDR - Insights and Recommendations

MDR - Key Competitors

MDR - Trends to Watch in 2023

12 Privileged Access Management

PAM - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the PAM Industry

PAM - Key Trends

PAM - Insights and Recommendations

PAM - Key Competitors

PAM - Trends to Watch in 2023

13 Public Transport Layer Security Certificate

Public TLS Certificate - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Public TLS Certificate Industry

Public TLS Certificate - Key Trends

Public TLS Certificate - Insights and Recommendations

Public TLS Certificate - Key Competitors

Public TLS Certificate - Trends to Watch in 2023

14 Secure Access Service Edge

SASE - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SASE Industry

SASE - Key Trends

SASE - Key Competitors

SASE - Insights and Recommendations

SASE - Trends to Watch in 2023

15 Secure SD-WAN

Secure SD-WAN - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Secure SD-WAN Industry

Secure SD-WAN - Key Trends

Secure SD-WAN - Key Competitors

Secure SD-WAN - Insights and Recommendations

Secure SD-WAN - Trends to Watch in 2023

16 Security Awareness Training

SAT - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SAT Industry

SAT - Key Trends

SAT - Insights and Recommendations

SAT - Key Competitors

SAT - Trends to Watch in 2023

17 Transport Layer Security Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases

TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases Industry

TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Key Trends

TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Insights and Recommendations

TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Key Competitors

TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Trends to Watch in 2023

18 Web Application Firewall

WAF - Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the WAF Industry

WAF - Key Trends

WAF - Key Competitors

WAF - Insights and Recommendations

WAF - Trends to Watch in 2023

19 Appendix

Acronyms and Terms Defined

20 Next Steps

Your Next Steps



