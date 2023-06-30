Global Low Voltage Motor Control Center Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $6.62 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Voltage Motor Control Center Market, By Type, By End User Vertical, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global low voltage motor control center market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

A Low Voltage Motor Control Center (LVMCC) is a system that provides electrical motor control, automation, and power distribution. These units are used in many industrial processes such as oil and gas refineries, manufacturing plants, and more. One of the most common uses for a motor control center is to control the starting and stopping of industrial machines.

This can protect the machine, materials, and operator. Another way to prevent malfunctions and damage is to complete routine maintenance on the system. This can extend the equipment's life span and eliminate safety hazards.



Several organizations develop standards for the design, construction, and application of motor control centers. These standards are designed to reduce the likelihood of arcing faults and other electrical hazards from occurring during the operation of these units. These types of centers can be installed in a wide range of industries, from oil and gas to cement, water and wastewater, and power generation.



Market Dynamics:



The global Low Voltage Motor Control Center market is mainly driven by increased automation across different industries. This has resulted in increased productivity. In turn, this has led to the increasing use of Low Voltage Motor Control Centers.



However, reduction in mining activities in Asia Pacific, and slow growth of oil and gas industry are the major factors expected to hamper growth of the global low voltage motor control center market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Weg SA

Allis Electric Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tesco Controls Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Type

Traditional MCC

Intelligent MCC

by End User Vertical

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Power Generation

Automotive and Transportation

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Water and Wastewater

Food and Beverage

Life Sciences

Other End user Industries

by Geography

North America

Europe and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

