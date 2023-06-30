Global $3.8 BillionMetal Additive Manufacturing Services Market to 2031: Opportunities in the Emergence of Metal Implants using Ti64, Pure Titanium or Cobalt Chrome Alloys in Medical Field

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Metal Additive Manufacturing Services: 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the follow-up on the 2021 report on AM metal services. The 2023 report focuses on how the rush by AM services to provide value-added offerings is working out for them - it has been something of a mixed bag. The report also discusses the ongoing consolidation in the metal services business and the acceleration of the trend toward networks.

In this new report, the analyst has pegged revenues for Metal AM Services at US$3.8 Billion for the year 2023, rising to US$16.1 Billion by 2031. In view of current economic and geopolitical conditions, the analyst has revised its forecasts down by about 20 percent from its report on metal additive services almost three years ago.

These projections include forecasts for the revenues from core rapid manufacturing and prototyping services as well newer value-added services such as design services, training and non-AM manufacturing.

The forecasts in this report have been adjusted to reflect the realities of the post-COVID-19 era. In addition, the section covering the strategies of leading players in this sector and the number of service providers in this section has been increased.

Key Highlights

Medical opportunities going forward include metal implants using Ti64, pure titanium or cobalt chrome alloys. These provide the combined advantages of lightweight, biological inertness, and their ability to function as a load bearing product. Doctors and hospitals do not have the knowledge to do medical 3D printing in house. Hence these end users turn to bureaus to build the 3D printed items that they need. There is considerable opportunity growth here since very few metal service providers which specialize in medical products.

Another area of potential for metal service bureaus is the oil and gas industry. Many non-specialist metals-oriented service bureaus work for the oil and gas industry from time to time, but few of them mention it. The analyst believes that specialized oil and gas 3D printing service bureaus are likely to become more common as demand for 3D printed components increases. If AM can speed up delivery times for spares and repairs, this will be highly valuable, since the cost of a rig being out of service is extremely high.

In the previous report we reported on a major trend towards metal service bureaus selling expertise in the form of training services and consulting, pushing their daily involvement with practical additive manufacturing as an advantage in the value-added space. We note that at least some service providers are not as enthusiastic about the market for value-added. Nonetheless, one service area that does seem to be getting more attention by additive metal service bureaus is CNC and other subtractive manufacturing solutions, suggesting that in the future AM services will be only part of the strategy of so-called AM service bureaus.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 Service Bureaus and Metals AM

E.2 Quality as Competitive Advantage in the 3D Metals Service Bureau

E.3 Value-added Services Offered by Metals Service Bureaus Continue to Grow

E.4 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts of Metal Service Providers

Chapter One: Business Models and Drivers for Metal Service Bureaus

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Five Types of Metal-Oriented Service Providers

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report

1.5 Market Drivers, Profitability and Marketing

1.6 Summary of Key Points from This Chapter

Chapter Two: Emerging Services for Metal Service Providers

2.1 Services Offered by the New Breed of Metal Service Providers

2.1.1 Core Services at Metal Service Providers

2.1.2 Hybrid Metals Manufacturing: Additive Manufacturing plus Traditional Methods

2.2 Design and Engineering Service Plays for Metal Service Bureaus

2.3 Cloud- and Hub-based Services: Service Bureaus as an IT play

2.3.1 Marketing of Service Provider Networks

2.3.2 Role of Desktop Metal Printing at Service Bureaus

2.4 Summary of Key Points in this Chapter

Chapter Three: Demand Patterns and Ten-year Market Forecasts

3.1 Metal AM Service Providers: Demand Structure

3.1.1 More on Forecasting Methodology

3.2 Metal Service Bureaus in the Aerospace Sector

3.2.1 Use of Metal Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.2 Role of Additive Metals in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.3 Structure of the Aerospace Service Bureau Sector

3.2.4 Factors Influencing the Role of Metal AM Service Bureaus in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.5 Success Factors for AM Metal Services in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.6 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.3 Demand for Metal Service Providers in the Automotive Sector

3.3.1 Use of Metal Additive Manufacturing in the Automotive Industry

3.3.2 Metal AM Materials and Machines Used in Automotive

3.3.3 Structure of the Automotive Service Bureau Sector

3.3.4 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures in the Automotive Sector

3.4 Medical Devices

3.4.1 AM in the Medical Device Sector

3.4.2 The Role of AM Service Bureaus in the Medical Device Sector

3.4.3 AM and Implants

3.4.4 Metal Hearing Aids

3.4.5 Service Providers in the Medical AM Market

3.4.6 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.5 AM Service Bureaus in the Dental Industry

3.5.1 State of the Dental Industry and the Role of AM

3.5.2 Additive vs. Subtractive in Digital Dentistry

3.5.3 AM and Dentures

3.5.4 AM and Dental Implants

3.5.5 International Differences

3.5.6 Dental Metal Printing Technology Considerations

3.5.7 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.6 AM Metal Service Bureaus in the Jewelry Industry

3.6.1 Service Bureaus in the Jewelry Industry

3.6.2 AM Technologies Used

3.6.3 Forecasts of AM Metal Service Bureaus in the Jewelry Industry

3.7 AM Metal Services in the Consumer Goods Industry

3.7.1 Structure of Consumer Goods

3.7.2 AM Metal Services for Consumer Goods: Forecasts

3.8 Metal AM Services in Energy: Oil and Gas

3.8.1 Current State of the Oil and Gas Industry

3.8.2 Use of AM in the Oil and Gas Industry

3.8.3 Use of AM Service Bureaus in the Oil and Gas Industry

3.8.4 Structure of AM Metal Service Bureau Activity in Oil and Gas

3.8.5 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.9 AM Metal Service Bureaus in Other Industrial Markets

3.10 Summary of Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Strategic Analysis of Leading 3D Printing Services

4.1 3DEO (United States)

4.2 Addman (United States)

4.3 AMEXCI (Sweden)

4.4 BLT (China)

4.5 Burloak Technologies (Canada)

4.5.1 Services Offered by Burloak

4.5.2 Important Burloak's Alliances and Customers

4.6 Carpenter Additive (United States)

4.7 Digital Metal/Markforged (Sweden)

4.8 ExOne/Desktop Metal (United States)

4.8.1 Sand Printing/Casting

4.8.2 ExOne Adoption Centers: Metal Printing on Demand

4.8.3 Markets Served

4.9 FIT (Germany)

4.9.1 Spare Parts on Demand Service

4.9.2 Manufacturing Sites

4.10 GE Additive (United States)

4.10.1 AddWorks

4.10.2 Supply of Machines to Service Providers

4.11 GKN Forecast 3D (United States)

4.12 Hitch3DPrint (Singapore)

4.13 HP (United States)

4.14 Materialise (Belgium)

4.15 MTI (Metal Technology Incorporated) (United States)

4.16 Oerlikon/citim (Switzerland)

4.16.1 Oerlikon End-user Focus

4.16.2 citim

4.17 Protiq (Germany)

4.18 Protolabs (United States)

4.19 Quickparts (United States)

4.19.1 Sale of 3D Systems On-demand Services: The Origins of Quickparts

4.19.2 Quickparts Today

4.20 Sandvik/BeamIT (Sweden)

4.21 Sculpteo (France)

4.22 Shapeways (France)

4.23 A Note on Shining3D (China)

4.24 Seurat (United States)

4.25 Siemens/Materials Solutions (Germany/U.K.)

4.25.1 Siemens Additive Manufacturing Network

4.25.1 A Note on Materials Solutions

4.26 Sintavia (United States)

4.26.1 Alliances and Customers

4.27 Stratasys Direct Manufacturing (United States/Israel)

4.28 Thyssenkrupp (Germany)

4.28.1 Submarines and Marine Applications

4.28.2 Robotics

4.29 Toolcraft (Germany)

4.30 voestalpine (Austria)

4.31 Wipro 3D (India)

4.31.1 3D Printing Activities

4.32 Xometry (United States)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pibc6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.