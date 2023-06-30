Global Mining Software Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Advanced Data Analytics Drives Growth

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Software Market by Component, Mining Type (Surface, Underground), Application (Exploration, Discovery/Assessment, Development, Production Operations, Reclamation/Closure), Deployment Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mining software market size is projected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2023 to USD 14.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based On Application, Production Operations Segment Expected To Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Mining firms can monitor and manage the production process, increase equipment usage, and decrease downtime with the use of production operations software solutions.

Mining businesses may optimize production in both underground and surface mines utilizing these technologies, which will increase productivity and efficiency. In order to optimize their operations and find areas for improvement, businesses can use the software. This can ultimately lead to cost savings and higher profitability.

By Mining Type, Surface Mining Segment Expected To Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

The market share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of surface mining techniques by mining companies to extract minerals & ores from the earth's surface. Surface mining is a less expensive and more efficient method of mining compared to underground mining, as it requires less labor and equipment.

Moreover, surface mining is widely used to extract minerals such as coal, iron, copper, and gold, which are used in various industries such as energy, construction, and electronics. The adoption of mining software solutions in surface mining operations is increasing as mining companies seek to optimize their operations and improve productivity.

Additionally, governments across the world are promoting surface mining operations as a way to boost economic growth and create employment opportunities, which is further driving the growth of the surface mining market.

Based On Region, Asia Pacific Expected To Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

The market share can be credited to the mining industry's growing reliance on digital technologies in nations like Australia, China, and India. The demand for mining software solutions to increase operational efficiency, lower costs, and improve safety is being fueled by the region's large investments in mining operations.

The demand for minerals and metals from sectors like construction, transportation, and electronics is also a major driver of the region's mining software industry growth.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages272
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$10.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$14.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Premium Insights

  • Increased Adoption of IoT in Mining Industry to Propel Market Growth During Forecast Period
  • Solutions Segment and US to Lead Market in 2023
  • Solutions Segment and China to Lead Market in 2023
  • Uae to Witness Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Demand for Advanced Data Analytics
  • Increased Emphasis on Environmental Sustainability
  • Increased Need for Enhanced Safety and Security
  • Extensive Adoption of Automation and Robotics
  • Increased Need for Improved Efficiency and Productivity

Restraints

  • Compatibility Issues Pertaining to Integration with Existing Systems
  • Requirement of Customized Solutions to Meet Unique Needs of Different Mining Operations

Opportunities

  • Rise in Demand for Automation and Digitalization in Emerging Markets
  • Increased Adoption of IoT in Mining Industry
  • Rise in Demand for Predictive Maintenance Solutions in Mining Operations
  • Increased Focus on Environmentally Sustainable Mining Practices
  • Increased Need for Remote Monitoring and Control of Mining Operations

Challenges

  • Limited Penetration in Emerging Countries
  • Resistance to Change and Traditional Mindsets

Contact Data