microRNA (miRNA) Global Market is Projected to Reach $840.8 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsies to Drive Growth

The global market for microRNA (miRNA) estimated at US$282.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$840.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.9% CAGR and reach US$419.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
The microRNA (miRNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.
- Abcam Plc
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Biodynamics Laboratory Inc.
- BioGenex
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- BioVendor - Laboratorni medicina a.s.
- Dharmacon, a Horizon Discovery Group Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GeneCopoeia, Inc.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
- Lexogen GmbH
- Meridian Bioscience
- Miltenyi Biotec
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Norgen Biotek Corp
- OriGene Technologies, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN NV
- Quantabio
- SeqMatic LLC
- Sistemic Scotland Limited
- System Biosciences LLC
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TriLink BioTechnologies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- microRNA (miRNA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to MicroRNA
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on mRNA Market
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global miRNA Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- Disease Diagnostics Segment Leads the Market
- MicroRNAs Likely to Be Instrumental in Disease Diagnosis and Treatment
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Dominates the Instruments Category
- Academic and Government Research Institutes Holds the Largest Share
- North America Dominates Global miRNA Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Steady Growth
- Competition
- Increasing Emphasis on R&D by Players to Boost Market Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Chronic Conditions to Help miRNA Market Gallop Ahead
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Increasing Application in Cancer Diagnostics as Biomarkers to Drive Market Growth
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
- The Future of miRNA-based Cancer Biomarkers
- Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020
- Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children below 5 Years (in %)
- MicroRNA Biomarkers Hold Promise for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
- Focus on Development of miRNA-based Therapeutics Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Increasing Investments in miRNA to Bolster Market Growth
- Diagnostics and Therapeutics Investments
- Standard Methods Utilized to measure miRNA Biomarkers
- Advancements in Detection Methodologies Focus on Enhancing Sensitivity and Selectivity of miRNA Detection
- Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsies to Drive the MicroRNA Market
- miRNA by Type of Gastrointestinal Cancers
- Circulating miRNAs as Cancer Detectors
- Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Growing Global Healthcare Spending and Supportive Government Initiatives Boost Market Prospects
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- miRNA and Next Generation Sequencing
- Market Restraints
- AN INSIGHT INTO MIRNA APPLICATIONS
- CANCER
- Role of miRNA in Cancer Cell
- DNA Repair and Cancer
- HEART DISEASE
- miRNA-712
- Human Homolog - microRNA-205
- KIDNEY DISEASE
- NERVOUS SYSTEM
- Stroke
- ALCOHOLISM
- OBESITY
- HEMOSTASIS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
