microRNA (miRNA) Global Market is Projected to Reach $840.8 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsies to Drive Growth

The global market for microRNA (miRNA) estimated at US$282.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$840.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.9% CAGR and reach US$419.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The microRNA (miRNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -

Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biodynamics Laboratory Inc.

BioGenex

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioVendor - Laboratorni medicina a.s.

Dharmacon, a Horizon Discovery Group Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Meridian Bioscience

Miltenyi Biotec

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek Corp

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN NV

Quantabio

SeqMatic LLC

Sistemic Scotland Limited

System Biosciences LLC

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 379 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $282.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $840.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

microRNA (miRNA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to MicroRNA

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on mRNA Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global miRNA Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Disease Diagnostics Segment Leads the Market

MicroRNAs Likely to Be Instrumental in Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Dominates the Instruments Category

Academic and Government Research Institutes Holds the Largest Share

North America Dominates Global miRNA Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Steady Growth

Competition

Increasing Emphasis on R&D by Players to Boost Market Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Chronic Conditions to Help miRNA Market Gallop Ahead

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Increasing Application in Cancer Diagnostics as Biomarkers to Drive Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

The Future of miRNA-based Cancer Biomarkers

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children below 5 Years (in %)

MicroRNA Biomarkers Hold Promise for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Focus on Development of miRNA-based Therapeutics Bodes Well for Market Growth

Increasing Investments in miRNA to Bolster Market Growth

Diagnostics and Therapeutics Investments

Standard Methods Utilized to measure miRNA Biomarkers

Advancements in Detection Methodologies Focus on Enhancing Sensitivity and Selectivity of miRNA Detection

Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsies to Drive the MicroRNA Market

miRNA by Type of Gastrointestinal Cancers

Circulating miRNAs as Cancer Detectors

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Growing Global Healthcare Spending and Supportive Government Initiatives Boost Market Prospects

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

miRNA and Next Generation Sequencing

Market Restraints

AN INSIGHT INTO MIRNA APPLICATIONS

CANCER

Role of miRNA in Cancer Cell

DNA Repair and Cancer

HEART DISEASE

miRNA-712

Human Homolog - microRNA-205

KIDNEY DISEASE

NERVOUS SYSTEM

Stroke

ALCOHOLISM

OBESITY

HEMOSTASIS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

