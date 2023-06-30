$1.82 Bn Smart Shopping Cart Market by Type, Technology, Mode of Sales, Applications, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shopping Cart Market (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is estimated to be USD 1.82 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.67 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.52%.



Market Dynamics



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations



The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Mode of Sales, Applications, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Open-Source Shopping Cart, Hosted Shopping Cart, and CMS+ E-Commerce Plugin.

By Technology, the market is classified into Zigbee, RFIDs, and Bar Codes.

By Mode of Sales, the market is classified into Direct and Distributed.

By Applications, the market is classified into Supermarkets, Shopping Malls.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Compaq Computer Corp., Focal Systems, Inc., Klever Kart, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co, Ltd., etc

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in IoT and Automated Billing Processes

4.1.2 Increasing Preference for Express Retail Self-Checkout Counters

4.1.3 Growing Need for Enhancing Customer Shopping Journey

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost and Malfunctioning

4.2.2 Limited Capabilities in the Majority of Deployments

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Retail Technology

4.3.2 Growing Availability of Multiple Payment Options

4.3.3 Integration of AI in Smart Cart

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Privacy Issues



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Open source Shopping Cart

6.3 Hosted Shopping Cart

6.4 CMS+ E-Commerce Plugin



7 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Zigbee

7.3 RFIDs

7.4 Bar Codes



8 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Mode of Sales

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct

8.3 Distributor



9 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Applications

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Supermarket

9.3 Shopping Malls



10 Americas' Smart Shopping Cart Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's Smart Shopping Cart Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's Smart Shopping Cart Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's Smart Shopping Cart Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



Companies Mentioned

AiFi Inc.

Caper, Inc.

Cart Technologies, LLC

Compaq Computer Corp.

Cust2mate Ltd.

Focal Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Grabango Co.

IBM Corp.

Imagr Ltd.

Klever Kart, Inc.

Media Cart Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Retail AI, Inc.

SAP SE

Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co, Ltd.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Smart Cart SA

Standard Cognition, Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Tracxpoint, Inc

Veeve, Inc.

V-Mark Enterprise Ltd.

Walmart, Inc.

Wanzl India Pvt. Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ui240m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment